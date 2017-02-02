Over 1,500 dump APC for PDP in President Buhari’s ‘home’

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Over 1,500 dump APC for PDP in President Buhari’s ‘home’

- The defectors, according to their leader Mustapha Radda, left APC to PDP because of alleged maltreatment

- The PDP state chairman Salisu Majigiri said a committee has been set up to receive all the people who defected to the party from other parties

Over 1,500 defect from APC to PDP in Katsina

The defectors claimed they left APC to escape alleged maltreatment

In the continuing gale of defections on the Nigerian political scene, around 1,500 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dumped the ruling party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina state.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo cautions Nigerians to stop wishing Buhari dead

Vanguard reports that the defection occurred in Randa town, Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday, February 3.

The defections were confirmed by Katsina state PDP chairman Salisu Majigiri, who said the party had constituted reception committee to receive defectors that included the APC leader in Randa Mustapha Radda, who was APC’s youth mobilisation officer in the state from 2010 to 2016.

Majigiri said: “The committee is mandated to receive all the people who defected to our party from other parties.

“We shall treat all those who defected to our party equally without any form of discrimination.

“Just this week, we received Alhaji Umar Tata APGA governorship candidate in the 2015 election to our party together with his supporters.

“We are ready to provide level playing ground to old and new members during future elections and there will be no imposition of candidates this time around.”

Speaker for the defectors, Radda said he decided to join the PDP to rescue his people from alleged maltreatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest news on NAIJ.com News App

He said: “We have done a lot for the APC, but today my people especially the youths that I mobilised have nothing to show for it.

“We did not benefit from the APC poverty alleviation programme meant to rescue women and youths from poverty; we have presented several requests to those that matter but we were rejected.”

Just days ago, Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the PDP, shocked political watchers when he dumped the party to defect to the APC.

Uba disclosed the development at a news briefing on Wednesday, February 1 in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

5 hours 50 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

5 hours 55 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

5 hours 59 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

9 hours 7 minutes ago
