50% of the news online are fake - Lai Mohammed

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

50% of the news online are fake - Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said about 50% of the news making the rounds online is fake.

50% of the news online are fake - Lai Mohammed

50% of the news online are fake - Lai Mohammed

He stated this on Friday when he visited the headquarters of DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television and Raypower FM, in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Northern musicians to boycott 2face's nationwide protest

Mohammed claimed the trend was influenced by social media and that it could tear the fabric of society, if not checked.

He said: “There was a time when the spoken and the written words were not challenged or questioned, but today it is not so.

“About 50 per cent of what we read in the social media is not true but unfortunately even when it is not credible, it goes viral and people believe the fake stories.

“My greatest problem and worry is with the traditional media, which are latching on the same fake news and disinformation.

“I am worried because it affects the credibility of the media itself and once the media is no longer believed by the people, then it has serious consequences on the society.”

On the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari, Lai Mohammed pointed that as an example.

“What happened last week is quite worrisome as Mr President left for vacation.

READ ALSO: Buhari's P.A who is condemning 2face's protest protested against GEJ

“Within 12 hours of leaving the country, news that he has died went viral, later it changed to that he was critically ill.

“This actually heated the polity and even the rebuttal of the spokespersons to the President and myself, did little to dampen the rumour.”

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

5 hours 50 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

5 hours 55 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

5 hours 59 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

9 hours 7 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

9 hours 12 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

10 hours 7 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 hours 13 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

10 hours 17 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

10 hours 19 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

10 hours 22 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

11 hours 47 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

11 hours 51 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

11 hours 57 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

12 hours 1 minute ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

12 hours 21 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by  Magistrate Davies

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

'); }else{

0 News 03/02/2017 15:57:00 The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:57:00 Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him

Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him

- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has asked the Federal High Court to squash all charges against him - Nnamdi Kanu said the

0 Videos 05/01/2017 11:03:00 FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August

0 Videos 19/01/2017 06:17:00 Senate questions troops deployment to Gambia

Senate questions troops deployment to Gambia

- The Nigerian Senators have agreed that approval must be sought from the Senate before Nigeria sends troops to any nation - The point of order

0 Videos 12/01/2017 14:32:00 JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that

0 Videos 06/01/2017 10:58:00 Women storm Abuja market to celebrate military's victory over Boko Haram

Women storm Abuja market to celebrate military's victory over Boko Haram

- Women on Friday, January 6, stormed Abuja markets to celebrate Nigerian military's victory over Boko Haram - The women said the procession is in solidarity

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:37:00 Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

Watch video of a man who use his son for magic

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 05:35:00 Trump vows to weed out Islamic radicals from US, shuts border to 7 muslim nations

Trump vows to weed out Islamic radicals from US, shuts border to 7 muslim nations

US President Donald Trump signed a sweeping new executive order Friday to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travelers from seven Muslim countries. Making

0 News 02/02/2017 08:14:00 How can lemon boost male fertility? - Top tips

How can lemon boost male fertility? - Top tips

Numerous doctors advise men to eat citrus, and especially - lemons. What is special about it, excepting vitamin C, even a child knows the benefits

0 News 01/02/2017 10:46:00 Boko Haram: Questions arise about terrorist group's 'defeat' after spate of attacks

Boko Haram: Questions arise about terrorist group's 'defeat' after spate of attacks

Nigeria's government and military have maintained the narrative for more than a year: Boko Haram, whose bloody insurgency has devastated the country's northeast, is a

0 News 30/01/2017 05:06:00 How FG Plans To Jail Apostle Suleman, Oyedepo in Kuje Prison – Fayose Reveals Buhari's Mission

How FG Plans To Jail Apostle Suleman, Oyedepo in Kuje Prison – Fayose Reveals Buhari's Mission

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the alleged attempt to detain the two clerics as “a development that could plunge Nigeria into religious crisis.”He

0 News 03/02/2017 00:11:00 Osinbajo advocates State Police

Osinbajo advocates State Police

ABUJA—Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, in Abuja, advocated the introduction of state police, adding that there were ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to reform

0 News 01/02/2017 10:47:00 PHOTOS: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

PHOTOS: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:55:00 Crying Without Tears

Crying Without Tears

Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:14:00 Game Of Romance 2

Game Of Romance 2

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:19:00 Ghost In Love

Ghost In Love

Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:27:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:31:00 My Matrimonial Bed

My Matrimonial Bed

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo