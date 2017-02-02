Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

As 2baba plans Monday nationwide protest, 15000 youths make different plan for Buhari

- Some youths have been mobilised to welcome President Buhari from UK

- This is on the same day as 2baba is planning a protest

15,000 Nigerian youths are set to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari when he returns from his 10-day UK vacation.

Veteran singer, 2baba Idibia planned to lead a protest against the government on Monday, January 6 which is the same day the president is expected to return from his vacation and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) said it has mobilised 15,000 youths to welcome the president.

READ ALSO: Northern musicians to boycott 2face's nationwide protest

Malam Gambo Jagindi who is the special adviser on media and publicity to the president of NYCN urged youths who are the future leaders of the country to show love, solidarity and support for the President.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded arrangements to mobilise not less than 15,000 of its members to be at Abuja airport on Feb. 6, to welcome President Buhari from vacation.

“It is on record that integrity, discipline and honesty are gradually returning to our public life unlike in the past when impunity was the order of the day.”

He also lashed out at those spreading rumour about the president’s health.

READ ALSO: Police threaten 2face Idibia with arrest

“we all know that they do not have the interest of our country at heart and are only wishing to carry on with the looting of our treasury in the absence of our president.’’

He applauded the president for his anti-corruption crusade and his attempt to rid the country off bad elements.

