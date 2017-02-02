As 2baba plans Monday nationwide protest, 15000 youths make different plan for Buhari

- Some youths have been mobilised to welcome President Buhari from UK
- This is on the same day as 2baba is planning a protest
15,000 Nigerian youths are set to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari when he returns from his 10-day UK vacation.
Veteran singer, 2baba Idibia planned to lead a protest against the government on Monday, January 6 which is the same day the president is expected to return from his vacation and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) said it has mobilised 15,000 youths to welcome the president.
15000 youths to welcome Buhari from UK vacation
READ ALSO: Northern musicians to boycott 2face's nationwide protest
Malam Gambo Jagindi who is the special adviser on media and publicity to the president of NYCN urged youths who are the future leaders of the country to show love, solidarity and support for the President.
“The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has concluded arrangements to mobilise not less than 15,000 of its members to be at Abuja airport on Feb. 6, to welcome President Buhari from vacation.
“It is on record that integrity, discipline and honesty are gradually returning to our public life unlike in the past when impunity was the order of the day.”
He also lashed out at those spreading rumour about the president’s health.
READ ALSO: Police threaten 2face Idibia with arrest
“we all know that they do not have the interest of our country at heart and are only wishing to carry on with the looting of our treasury in the absence of our president.’’
He applauded the president for his anti-corruption crusade and his attempt to rid the country off bad elements.
