Finally, Obasanjo reacts to rumour of President Buhari’s death; speaks about 2019

- Chief Olusegun Obasanjo asked Nigerians to pray for Buhari

- The former president condemned those wishing Buhari death

- He noted that he has been a victim of such in the past

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari had died describing those peddling the rumour as wicked.

Since President Buhari’s vacation to the UK, there has been rumour that the president was dead or seriously ill.

READ ALSO: The Buhari presidency and the bright hope ahead

The Punch reports that Kehinde Akinyemi who is the media aide to Obasanjo issued a statement on Friday, January 3 quoting the former president who said instead of wishing Buhari dead, Nigerians should pray for him to be well and return to Nigeria.

Obasanjo cautions Nigerians to stop wishing Buhari dead

He said the president needed “our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”

Obasanjo said the issue needed not be politicised and said it was wrong to wish anyone dead irrespective of differences and recalled he has been the victim of rumoured death while in office.

He said: “If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

READ ALSO: Opinion: President Buhari - Dead or Alive?

“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”