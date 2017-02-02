Finally, Obasanjo reacts to rumour of President Buhari’s death; speaks about 2019

- Chief Olusegun Obasanjo asked Nigerians to pray for Buhari
- The former president condemned those wishing Buhari death
- He noted that he has been a victim of such in the past
Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari had died describing those peddling the rumour as wicked.
Since President Buhari’s vacation to the UK, there has been rumour that the president was dead or seriously ill.
READ ALSO: The Buhari presidency and the bright hope ahead
The Punch reports that Kehinde Akinyemi who is the media aide to Obasanjo issued a statement on Friday, January 3 quoting the former president who said instead of wishing Buhari dead, Nigerians should pray for him to be well and return to Nigeria.
Obasanjo cautions Nigerians to stop wishing Buhari dead
He said the president needed “our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”
Obasanjo said the issue needed not be politicised and said it was wrong to wish anyone dead irrespective of differences and recalled he has been the victim of rumoured death while in office.
He said: “If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better.
“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.
READ ALSO: Opinion: President Buhari - Dead or Alive?
“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.
“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment
Americans are beginning to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he nears the end of his tenure. A video made by the White House features
Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes
- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport
Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)
- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b
- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains
Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria
Editor's note: An assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Alex Thurston writes on the origin of terrorist group, Boko Haram in
Most Read NewsView all posts
6 points raised by critics about Trump's executive order to ban Muslims
President Trump's decision to ban citizens of some countries from entering the United States of America has caused a stir in the country while a
Those wishing Buhari dead are wicked – Obasanjo
Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described those wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead as wicked, callous and treacherous. He said this in a
Breaking: First Lady Aisha allegedly visits Buhari in London
By Anthony Ogbonna Another set of pictures have emerged showing the First Lady, Aisha to have allegedly visited the President, Muhammadu Buhari in London. In the
Biafra Market Onitsha gutted by fire, over 300 shops, goods worth N50m destroyed
By Chimaobi Nwaiwu Late night fire Friday night gutted some parts of Biafra Market Onitsha,Sokoto Road close to River Niger, also known as Glorious Market Onitsha,
India: Government urges 'credible crackdown' as attacks suspect held
India demanded Pakistan conduct a "credible crackdown" on militant groups Tuesday after one of the alleged masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks was detained at
Chaos breaks out in Plateau, six killed as illegal miners clash
- Illegal miners have clashed in Plateau state - Six people have been killed following the clash - Police has urged the warring factions to bury the
Most Watched Movies
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Girls At War Season 2
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Go Slow
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>