Finally, Obasanjo reacts to rumour of President Buhari’s death; speaks about 2019

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Finally, Obasanjo reacts to rumour of President Buhari’s death; speaks about 2019

- Chief Olusegun Obasanjo asked Nigerians to pray for Buhari

- The former president condemned those wishing Buhari death

- He noted that he has been a victim of such in the past

Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari had died describing those peddling the rumour as wicked.

Since President Buhari’s vacation to the UK, there has been rumour that the president was dead or seriously ill.

READ ALSO: The Buhari presidency and the bright hope ahead

The Punch reports that Kehinde Akinyemi who is the media aide to Obasanjo issued a statement on Friday, January 3 quoting the former president who said instead of wishing Buhari dead, Nigerians should pray for him to be well and return to Nigeria.

Obasanjo cautions Nigerians to stop wishing Buhari dead

Obasanjo cautions Nigerians to stop wishing Buhari dead

He said the president needed “our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back more stronger and better.”

Obasanjo said the issue needed not be politicised and said it was wrong to wish anyone dead irrespective of differences and recalled he has been the victim of rumoured death while in office.

He said: “If you don’t like him, wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back more stronger and better.

“For anyone wishing him dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

READ ALSO: Opinion: President Buhari - Dead or Alive?

“I was also rumoured to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

“Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.”

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

5 hours 52 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

5 hours 57 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

6 hours 1 minute ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

9 hours 9 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

9 hours 14 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

10 hours 9 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 hours 15 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

10 hours 19 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

10 hours 21 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

10 hours 24 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

11 hours 49 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

11 hours 53 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

11 hours 59 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

12 hours 3 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

12 hours 23 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by  Magistrate Davies

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

'); }else{

0 News 03/02/2017 15:57:00 The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 10/01/2017 12:22:00 Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment

Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment

 Americans are beginning to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he nears the end of his tenure.   A video made by the White House features

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:03:00 Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes

Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes

- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport

0 Videos 10/01/2017 13:24:00 Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)

Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)

- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its

0 Videos 26/01/2017 11:27:00 China man standing on bottles

China man standing on bottles

China man standing on bottles

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:41:00 EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b

- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains

0 Videos 30/01/2017 09:28:00 Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria

Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria

Editor's note: An assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Alex Thurston writes on the origin of terrorist group, Boko Haram in

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 10:47:00 6 points raised by critics about Trump's executive order to ban Muslims

6 points raised by critics about Trump's executive order to ban Muslims

President Trump's decision to ban citizens of some countries from entering the United States of America has caused a stir in the country while a

0 News 03/02/2017 12:30:00 Those wishing Buhari dead are wicked  –  Obasanjo

Those wishing Buhari dead are wicked  –  Obasanjo

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described those wishing  President Muhammadu Buhari dead as wicked, callous and treacherous. He said this in a

0 News 29/01/2017 09:35:00 Breaking: First Lady Aisha allegedly visits Buhari in London

Breaking: First Lady Aisha allegedly visits Buhari in London

By Anthony Ogbonna Another set of pictures have emerged showing the First Lady, Aisha to have allegedly visited the President, Muhammadu Buhari in London. In the

0 News 28/01/2017 09:23:00 Biafra Market Onitsha gutted by fire, over 300 shops, goods worth N50m destroyed

Biafra Market Onitsha gutted by fire, over 300 shops, goods worth N50m destroyed

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu Late night fire Friday night gutted some parts of Biafra Market Onitsha,Sokoto Road close to River Niger, also known as Glorious Market Onitsha,

0 News 31/01/2017 07:15:00 India: Government urges 'credible crackdown' as attacks suspect held

India: Government urges 'credible crackdown' as attacks suspect held

India demanded Pakistan conduct a "credible crackdown" on militant groups Tuesday after one of the alleged masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks was detained at

0 News 02/02/2017 05:40:00 Chaos breaks out in Plateau, six killed as illegal miners clash

Chaos breaks out in Plateau, six killed as illegal miners clash

- Illegal miners have clashed in Plateau state - Six people have been killed following the clash - Police has urged the warring factions to bury the

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:52:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:21:00 Wind Of Sin

Wind Of Sin

Starring; Jackie Appiah    

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:49:00 Blind Lovers

Blind Lovers

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:11:00 Girls At War Season 2

Girls At War Season 2

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:57:00 Go Slow

Go Slow

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:13:00 4 Brothers Season 2

4 Brothers Season 2

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood