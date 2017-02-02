Jonathan delivers EPIC reply to man asking for forgiveness after criticising him 2 years ago when dollar was N180 (Photo)

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has offered an epic reply to a Twitter user who pleaded for forgiveness from him on Thursday, February 2 after accusing him of destroying Nigeria three years ago in 2014.

Goodluck Jonathan has appreciated Mohammad's sincerity in asking for forgiveness.

Jonathan has in an epic reply to Mohammad Deedee, the Twitter user, on Friday, February 3, said Mohammed was forgiven and that indeed, he never bore him any grudge and that as a free Nigerian in a democracy, the man was within his rights to criticise his leader.

In the reply on his verified Facebook page, Jonathan expressed his appreciation of Mohammad and blessed him for contributing his party as a patriot.

Recall that Mohammad made news across Nigeria on Thursday, February 2 when he tweeted at Bayelsa senator Ben Murray-Bruce, pleading for forgiveness from Jonathan.

Mohammad's apology followed the rise of naira to 500 to a dollar and he had tweeted in November 2014 that Jonathan had destroyed Nigeria when dollar was sold at N180 and pounds went for N280.

Ben Murray-Bruce has said he put a call across to Jonathan who said Mohammad had not offended him. Now the ex-president has come out to openly reply Mohammad Deedee.