Jonathan delivers EPIC reply to man asking for forgiveness after criticising him 2 years ago when dollar was N180 (Photo)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Jonathan delivers EPIC reply to man asking for forgiveness after criticising him 2 years ago when dollar was N180 (Photo)

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has offered an epic reply to a Twitter user who pleaded for forgiveness from him on Thursday, February 2 after accusing him of destroying Nigeria three years ago in 2014.

Jonathan replies, forgives man who accused him of destroying Nigeria (See evidence)

Goodluck Jonathan has appreciated Mohammad's sincerity in asking for forgiveness.

Jonathan has in an epic reply to Mohammad Deedee, the Twitter user, on Friday, February 3, said Mohammed was forgiven and that indeed, he never bore him any grudge and that as a free Nigerian in a democracy, the man was within his rights to criticise his leader.

In the reply on his verified Facebook page, Jonathan expressed his appreciation of Mohammad and blessed him for contributing his party as a patriot.

Recall that Mohammad made news across Nigeria on Thursday, February 2 when he tweeted at Bayelsa senator Ben Murray-Bruce, pleading for forgiveness from Jonathan.

Mohammad's apology followed the rise of naira to 500 to a dollar and he had tweeted in November 2014 that Jonathan had destroyed Nigeria when dollar was sold at N180 and pounds went for N280.

Ben Murray-Bruce has said he put a call across to Jonathan who said Mohammad had not offended him. Now the ex-president has come out to openly reply Mohammad Deedee.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

5 hours 52 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

5 hours 57 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

6 hours 1 minute ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

9 hours 9 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

9 hours 14 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

10 hours 9 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 hours 15 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

10 hours 19 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

10 hours 21 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

10 hours 24 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

11 hours 49 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

11 hours 53 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

11 hours 59 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

12 hours 3 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

12 hours 23 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by  Magistrate Davies

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

'); }else{

0 News 03/02/2017 15:57:00 The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 24/01/2017 06:00:00 Governor Obiano declare death sentence for fake medicine maker

Governor Obiano declare death sentence for fake medicine maker

- Anambra state governor, Willion Obiano has recommended death sentence for fake drug manufacturers - The governor said manufacturing fake medicine is the worst of crime

0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:51:00 60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant

60 Yr Old Man  Pregnant 12 yr old girl

0 Videos 01/02/2017 04:55:00 48m malnourished children to get $3.3b from UNICEF

48m malnourished children to get $3.3b from UNICEF

- The UNICEF has made a pledge to spend $3.3 billion on malnourished children, especially arising from conflicts and crises - Among the countries targeted is

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:24:00 Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)

Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)

- The Nigerian military have been receiving international commendations since it successfully routed out Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest - The Saudi team, a seven-man

0 Videos 28/01/2017 07:12:00 Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen

- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:47:00 Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons

- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 28/01/2017 19:31:00 Instead of Biafra agitation, go back home and develop South-east, Charly Boy tells Ndigbo

Instead of Biafra agitation, go back home and develop South-east, Charly Boy tells Ndigbo

Former PMAN President and self-styled ‘Area Father’ Charly Boy has never been a forgiving person when it comes to addressing national issues. He is a man

0 News 30/01/2017 05:04:00 Vjeran Tomic: 'Spiderman' burglar on trial over $100m Paris art haul

Vjeran Tomic: 'Spiderman' burglar on trial over $100m Paris art haul

A burglar known as "Spiderman", notorious for daring acrobatic heists, goes on trial Monday for the 2010 theft of a $100-million haul that included works

0 News 30/01/2017 12:04:00 Justice: Osinbajo recommends day-to-day trials

Justice: Osinbajo recommends day-to-day trials

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday identified delay in the administration of justice as a major challenge that must be jointly tackled by all

0 News 28/01/2017 07:55:00 NPFL week 5 fixtures

NPFL week 5 fixtures

The Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, enters its 5th week, and these are the fixtures scheduled for Sunday, January 29 MFM FC   vs  Kano Pillars

0 News 02/02/2017 09:23:00 Igbo Presidency without restructuring will not end ethnic agitations – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Igbo Presidency without restructuring will not end ethnic agitations – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By Peter OkutuABAKALIKI-THE Igbo apex body, Ohaneze Ndigbo Thursday insisted that Igbo Presidency without restructuring the nation’s political sphere will still not end the agitations

0 News 31/01/2017 07:35:00 Dasukigate: Court rules on FG’s fresh application for witnesses’ protection March 1

Dasukigate: Court rules on FG’s fresh application for witnesses’ protection March 1

Abuja – The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed March 1 to rule on a fresh application by the Federal Government seeking to protect witnesses

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:43:00 Queen Of The World

Queen Of The World

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:37:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:38:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:45:00 Holy Drunkard 2

Holy Drunkard 2

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:32:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:37:00 African Beauty

African Beauty

Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa