Movie Producer, Seun Egbegbe arrested for reportedly trying to dupe a Mallam of 10 million naira in Lagos



Toyin Aimakhu's ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe is in the news for the wrong reasons again. According to reports and a video being shared online at this moment, Egbegbe was caught trying to rip off an unsuspecting mallam of the sum of 10 million naira today, while pretending to be a medical doctor at Gbagada General hospital. Watch the video below...

[embedded content] Toyin Aimakhu's ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe is in the news for the wrong reasons again. According to reports and a video being shared online at this moment, Egbegbe was caught trying to rip off an unsuspecting mallam of the sum of 10 million naira today, while pretending to be a medical doctor at Gbagada General hospital. Watch the video below...[embedded content]

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.