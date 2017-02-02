See How Mariah Carey Hit The Gym [Photos]

More below:
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
What This Girl Did Inside a Swimming Pool Will Shock You
Governor Obiano declare death sentence for fake medicine maker
- Anambra state governor, Willion Obiano has recommended death sentence for fake drug manufacturers - The governor said manufacturing fake medicine is the worst of crime
Americans pay attention as President Obama delivers a farewell speech
The United States President Barack Obama has said goodbye after spending eight years in office. He delivered his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago
Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation
- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,
Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN
- The anxiety generated over the fate of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has shifted to the court - Lagos-based lawyer
USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist
- United States has declared Osama Bin Laden’s son as a ‘global terrorist’ - Bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden was added to the US counter-terrorism
Sally Yates: Acting attorney general defies Trump, tells Justice Department not to defend refugee ban
Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates — an appointee of former President Barack Obama — has told the Justice Department not to defend President Donald
AY Makun: "I watched you come out of an operation alive" comedian to daughter
Nigerian comedian cum actor AY Makun is celebrating his daughter, Michelle as she turns a year older today. The jester who revealed he had to catch
Mourinho rejected China’s ‘big offer’
Jose Mourinho turned down a “big offer” to go to China, the Manchester United manager disclosed in an interview published Monday. The 54-year-old Portuguese boss did
Imelme Umana: Nigerian becomes first black woman President of Harvard Law Review
Black girls rock! Nigerian student, Imelme Umana, class of Harvard Law School ’18, has been elected as the President of the Harvard Law Review. This makes her
Shell’s profit after tax more than doubled in 2016
Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said profit after tax more than doubled in 2016, helped by recovering oil prices in the fourth quarter. Net profit for
Fayose Blasts FG, Police Over Ban on 2face's Mass Protest
Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Governors’ Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked the Federal government and the Nigeria Police
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Go Slow 2
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
A Cry For Help 2
A Cry For Help 2
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Jezebel In Holy Land
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Tears Of Sacrifice
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
