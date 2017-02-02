Video: If You Sleep With Me You Sleep With A Snake - Nigerian Woman Confesses

A woman identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has confessed how she was initiated into an evil cult at the tender age of 8 by her mother.Akinpelumi, while confessing that she has ruined many men with s*x at Prophet T.B Joshua’s The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, also revealed that she has a snake spirit living in her.

The woman, who hails from Ondo state said she was initiated at a tender age in Niger state revealed by her mother who took her to a local river in Niger state at the age of 8, to wash clothes and plates.



Watch video below:

[embedded content]