See what this young girl posted on social media...

Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Driver, 4 others allegedly stole N100 million from ex-Jigawa governor
- The police have arrested 5 domestic workers of former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido - The five suspects allegedly stole N100 million belonging to
Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria
Editor's note: An assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Alex Thurston writes on the origin of terrorist group, Boko Haram in
Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)
- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani
Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB
- The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) wants to know why the President is relatively quiet on the killings
Adegboruwa dragged Buhari, Osinbajo to court over delay to confirm Onnoghen as CJN
- The anxiety generated over the fate of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has shifted to the court - Lagos-based lawyer
Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial
- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court
Most Read NewsView all posts
Heartbreaking: Tears as woman dies during childbirth 18 days after wedding
Family members and friends of a pregnant Nigerian woman who had her traditional wedding on December 22, 2016, have been thrown into mourning after the
If you sleep with me, you sleep with snake - This woman's confession will give you sleepless night (MUST WATCH video)
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi has been delivered from an evil spirit at the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), Lagos. She was delivered
African Union (AU): S. Africa’s ruling party regrets Morocco’s readmission
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday expressed regret over the readmission of Morocco to the African Union (AU). “The ANC notes the regrettable
Adaeze Yobo, Hubby Welcome New Baby
Obaseki brings investors to take over Auchi Fertilizer plant
By Simon Ebegbulem GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state yesterday took investors to the fertilizer Plant in Auchi, asserting that the plant will become operational in
Most Watched Movies
Wife Or Sex Mate
She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find
4 Brothers Season 4
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
