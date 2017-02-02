Buhari not dead – Minister 

The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, on Friday dismissed speculations on that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.
Shittu, who represented Buhari in Ilorin, at the formal opening of the 31st National Qur’anic Recitation Competition, said: “President Buhari is not dead.’’
The minister advised Nigerians to continue to continue to pray for the president.
“There is need to pray fervently for economic recovery. President Muhammadu Buhari is not dead, he deserves prayers for sound health as well as for the entire growth of the nation,” Shittu said.
The minister commended Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, for organising the event nationwide in the last 31 years.
He noted that the competition would further boost the spiritual inclination of the entire Muslim Ummah.
Shittu also lauded the Kwara governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, for accepting the hosting responsibilities for the 2017 edition of the competition.
In his address, the governor commended the organisers for granting the hosting right of the event to the state.
According to Ahmed, “It is pleasing to note that this year’s National Qur’anic Recitation Competition has brought together Muslim Ummah from far and wide to demonstrate our reverence to the Almighty.’’
Most Watched Videos
