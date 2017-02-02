Travel ban: US policy towards Nigeria has not changed – Envoy

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Travel ban: US policy towards Nigeria has not changed – Envoy

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja

The United States has said that the recent executive order on immigration by President Donald Trump would not affect Nigerians, noting that visa applicants would continue to get two-year multiple entry visas as before.

It assured apprehensive Nigerians that the order on ‘Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States would not also affect the validity of visas held by Nigerians, noting that its visa policy to Nigeria has not changed.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington and the US embassy Consular Chief, Meghan Moore explained to journalists on Friday in Abuja that US visa policy was based on reciprocity, stressing that Nigerians would not be discriminated against.

The envoy stated that the way Nigeria treated the US is reflected in America’s visa policy to Nigerians.

Responding to questions about apprehension that Nigerian Muslims may be singled out for visa restriction over their religious belief, Symington stated that America did not discriminate against people on the basis of their beliefs or race.

He said, “No place has opened doors to people more than the US. We haven’t said we have closed the doors and locked it, what we said is we are going to take a pause and conduct checks and ensure the safety of the people in the United States…the door would be opened again.

“I want to reassure by our actions starting from our consulate reception in Abuja and a Lagos that we would not discriminate on the basis of religion. If anyone didn’t get a US visa because they said their name was Paul or something, then they would be wrong.”

He disclosed that Nigerians whose visas had expired would not need to wait till 48 months to renew, noting that they could now renew their visa within 24 months, stressing that the US as a nation of immigrants desired to bring people together.

Moore said the US issued visas to Nigerians on the basis of reciprocity, stressing that US visa policy to Nigeria would not change.

The diplomat explained that the new rule required a holder of US tourist visa to pay the fee and schedule an appointment for interview using the DHL Dropbox.

“Generally speaking, we issue two-year multiple entry visas to Nigerians based on reciprocity from Nigeria and this has not changed, the is no plan to change it to one year,” Moore emphasized.

She stated that the goal of the embassy was to facilitate legitimate travel to the US which she said was important for trade, education and family ties.

