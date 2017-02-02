Travel ban: US policy towards Nigeria has not changed – Envoy

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja
The United States has said that the recent executive order on immigration by President Donald Trump would not affect Nigerians, noting that visa applicants would continue to get two-year multiple entry visas as before.
It assured apprehensive Nigerians that the order on ‘Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States would not also affect the validity of visas held by Nigerians, noting that its visa policy to Nigeria has not changed.
The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington and the US embassy Consular Chief, Meghan Moore explained to journalists on Friday in Abuja that US visa policy was based on reciprocity, stressing that Nigerians would not be discriminated against.
The envoy stated that the way Nigeria treated the US is reflected in America’s visa policy to Nigerians.
Responding to questions about apprehension that Nigerian Muslims may be singled out for visa restriction over their religious belief, Symington stated that America did not discriminate against people on the basis of their beliefs or race.
He said, “No place has opened doors to people more than the US. We haven’t said we have closed the doors and locked it, what we said is we are going to take a pause and conduct checks and ensure the safety of the people in the United States…the door would be opened again.
“I want to reassure by our actions starting from our consulate reception in Abuja and a Lagos that we would not discriminate on the basis of religion. If anyone didn’t get a US visa because they said their name was Paul or something, then they would be wrong.”
He disclosed that Nigerians whose visas had expired would not need to wait till 48 months to renew, noting that they could now renew their visa within 24 months, stressing that the US as a nation of immigrants desired to bring people together.
Moore said the US issued visas to Nigerians on the basis of reciprocity, stressing that US visa policy to Nigeria would not change.
The diplomat explained that the new rule required a holder of US tourist visa to pay the fee and schedule an appointment for interview using the DHL Dropbox.
“Generally speaking, we issue two-year multiple entry visas to Nigerians based on reciprocity from Nigeria and this has not changed, the is no plan to change it to one year,” Moore emphasized.
She stated that the goal of the embassy was to facilitate legitimate travel to the US which she said was important for trade, education and family ties.
