2Face gives dress code for #WeWillMarch protest

Mobola Sadiq
Music megastar Innocent Idibia, aka 2Face, has continued to garner support for the #WeWillMarch protest, with detailed information about the planned march. On his Instagram handle, 2Face has stated the date, venue, time and dress code for the protest.
Since January, 2Face has been urging Nigerians to keep a date with him as he takes to Lagos streets to protest the harsh economy,among other things.
The planned protest has generated mixed among Nigerians from all walks of life.
In a statement on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, had said the Police would not allow the rally to hold because it could easily be hijacked by miscreants.
In his own reaction, the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, had admonished the Federal Government and the Nigerian Police not to stop the protest.
Fayose adduced many reasons why Nigerians should not be prevented from protesting.
Using his twitter handle, Fayose had tweeted,
Nigerians are hungry and angry, our currency is now above N500/$. If Nigerians want to show their anger, no one should prevent them.
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) February 2, 2017
Meanwhile, a Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said that nothing, including the Police, would stop the planned peaceful rally being organised by the musician.
He urged the Police CP to study his copy of the Nigerian constitution before coming out to make such a statement.
Here’s a screenshot of 2Face’s Ig post:
official2baba #istandwithNigeria #OnevoiceNigeria !!!
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Presidency threatens prosecute those behind President Buhari’s death rumour
- Presidency has warned that those peddling ‘fake news’ about the president’s health will be prosecuted - Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed accused oppositions and those
Northerners, others blast president over planned N213b from 'Tokunbo' cars
The news that the federal government’s ban on importation of fairly used cars, also known as ‘Tokunbo’ would make Nigeria earn N213 billion annually has
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel
- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The
Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal
President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in
Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau
- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing
Most Read NewsView all posts
Roger Goodell , Deflategate: NFL Commissioner pressed about scandal
Roger Goodell says there is no "awkward" tension at all with the New England Patriots after Deflategate. Speaking to Super Bowl media on Wednesday, Goodell was
How Lagos Woman Died During Marathon Sex With Boyfriend
The wife of a Lagos State socialite, identified only as Josephine, has been killed after sex romps with her boyfriend in a guesthouse in the
FG yet to address our forefathers’ fear of oppression — NAIG
By Aniema Umoh WARRI—THE National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, has said the Federal Government is yet to address fears of Itsekiri forefathers “against oppression, economic
Broken bottle attack: Man, 37, gets N50, 000 bail
Lagos – A 37-year old, Yomi Adams, was on Monday charged with stabbing a man with a broken bottle at a Surelere Chief Magistrates’ Court. Adams,
Obaseki ready to shun enemies of progress – Arigbe-Osula
By Simon EbegbulemBENIN—FORMER Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is ready to
Harrysong: Daddy Showkey moves to settle singer's conflict with Fivestar Music
Popular veteran Nigerian 'Galala' singer Daddy Showkey appears to have resolved the legal battle of Harrysong and Fivestar Music. The Ghetto singer shared an Instagram photo
Most Watched Movies
Doro Queens
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
African Magic 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Uncomfortable Truth
"Uncomfortable Truth" is Sequel (Continuation) of "Another Painted Lies".Hell bent on having a male child, Bobby impregnated Maya but unknown to him what he thought
Pounds And Dollars
Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of
The Checkmate Season 2
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Post Your Comment below: >>