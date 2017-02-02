Police officer kills eight colleagues

Eight police officers, all members of the same family, were killed in northern Afghanistan on Friday after a colleague working with the Taliban drugged and shot them at a checkpoint, police and government officials said.
No group claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, but a spokesman for Faryab provincial police told AFP the suspected assailant had “fled back to the Taliban.”
The victims, four regular police and four auxiliary officers, “were drugged by their colleague who then opened fire on them at a police checkpoint in the Almar district” of Faryab province, provincial police spokesman Abul Karim Yoresh told AFP.
District governor Saleh Saleh confirmed that all eight of the police officers were members of the same family.
Local media reported that the suspected assailant police officer had joined the Taliban a year ago.
A similar incident happened in September when two Afghan soldiers opened fire on their sleeping colleagues in their barracks in the northern province of Kunduz.
On Wednesday the US government’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction said in a report that the death rate among Afghan troops and police soared last year as the Kabul government’s overall control of the country declined significantly.
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Journalist in trouble for accusing Akwa Ibom state government of N250 million fraud
- A journalist, Nsibiet John was arraigned in court for exposing alleged corruption by Akwa Ibom state government - Mr John was accused of publishing a
I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out
The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her
NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations
- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the
Acting President Osinbajo makes another crucial decision in Buhari's absence
Following the need to provide affordable prices of food across the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has constituted a Presidential Task Force. The acting president Yemi
Fani-Kayode said the federal government is set to attack churches with the new law
- The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the new regulatory law on churches - The former minister said the new law was put
Most Read NewsView all posts
France’s Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe
France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and
See How Mariah Carey Hit The Gym [Photos]
Singer Mariah Carey, clad in a cleavage baring outfit, and Rihanna's Fenty Puma boots,hit the gym for some erm...workout?More below:
Ramsey facing three weeks out
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks after sustaining a calf strain during his side’s 2-1 loss to Watford, manager Arsene Wenger
AFCON 2017: El Hadary takes Egypt into Cup of Nations final
Veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary's save from Bertrand Traore's spot-kick allowed Egypt to beat Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties on Wednesday as they secured their
Market women urge Ikorodu monarchs to reform Oro festival
Some market women in Ikorodu and its environs have urged the monarchs in the communities to modernise the Oro festival to give it a universal
FG to re-constitutes governing councils of tertiary institutions
The Federal Government says it will soon reconstitute governing councils of all its universities and polytechnics across the country. Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, National University
Most Watched Movies
Lies Of Married Men
How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
My Son Will Never Marry You
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
My Matrimonial Bed
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Queen Of The World 2
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Post Your Comment below: >>