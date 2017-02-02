Here's how much money Americans could save — or lose — under Trump's tax plan

President Donald Trump vowed throughout his campaign that he'd overhaul the US tax system, simplifying it and putting money back in the pockets of American citizens.
Trump's proposed plan, if enacted, would almost certainly deliver on that first promise: It would pare down the seven income tax brackets to three, and it would eliminate personal exemptions in favor of increasing the standard deduction, among other changes geared at streamlining the tax code.
But would the plan result in more money for US workers? Taxes, unfortunately, remain stubbornly complicated — even in a system overhauled for simplicity.
For most people, the answer would be yes. But it depends on who you are. Some of the simplification measures mean valuable tax breaks — like the head of household filing status — would vanish, leaving millions of families, including more than half of single parents, with a higher federal tax burden than in previous years, according to a report by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank.
The Tax Policy Center has analyzed the Trump administration's proposed tax plan, comparing it with the current tax code to show who stands to gain the most — and who would wind up a loser — if Trump's plan became the law of the land.
Below, we break down some various tax scenarios and how they affect different people. It's important to keep in mind that no law has been passed, so nothing is yet a given.
While their plans have similarities, Trump and House Republicans don't agree on everything. It seems likely the main contours of Trump's plan will come to legislative fruition, but the chaotic political climate has banished certainty to the quarters of the foolish.
Read on to see how your wallet would be affected under Trump's tax plan.
First, here's a quick synopsis of some of the main changes that would affect people.
• Instead of seven, we'd have three income tax brackets.
Current: 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35%, 39.6%
Proposed: 12%, 25%, 33%
• The standard deduction would go way up. It jumps from $6,300 to $15,000 for singles; for married joint filers, it jumps from $12,600 to $30,000.
• Personal exemptions and exemptions for dependents would be eliminated, as would the head-of-household deduction.
• Families with children under age 13 could deduct childcare costs, capped at the state average.
• The Alternative Minimum Tax, a complicated surtax that raises rates on middle- to upper-middle-class earners, would be axed. It currently affects nearly 5 million people.
• Gift taxes and estate taxes would be gone; capital gains held until death would be exempt up to $5 million per person.
Overall, under Trump's plan, every income level would see their average federal tax rate decline.
Overall, under Trump's plan, every income level would see their average federal tax rate decline.(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)
The Tax Policy Center analysis isn't just looking at income tax. It accounts for: individual and corporate income tax, payroll taxes for Social Security and Medicare, the estate tax, and excise taxes.
So, Americans at every income level would on average see more money in their pockets. The gains, in raw dollars, are largest for high-income earners.
So, Americans at every income level would on average see more money in their pockets. The gains, in raw dollars, are largest for high-income earners.(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)
Here's what those savings look like measured as a percent increase to after-tax income. Again, higher-income earners will see their tax savings increase the most — both by dollars and by percentage.
Here's what those savings look like measured as a percent increase to after-tax income. Again, higher-income earners will see their tax savings increase the most — both by dollars and by percentage.(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)
For married couples filing jointly, the average increase is slightly less in most cases.
For married couples filing jointly, the average increase is slightly less in most cases.(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)
One reason for the slight dip? The elimination of personal exemptions.
While the proposed plan increases the standard deduction for married couples from $12,600 to $30,000, many married couples also have children who count for additional exemptions they would lose under the new plan. Since each exemption is currently worth $4,050, couples with three children or more would get a larger deduction under the system we have now than the proposed plan.
Five exemptions — one for each parent and each of the three children — is worth $20,250. After factoring in the $12,600 standard deduction, a couple today would reap a break of $32,850, compared with the flat $30,000 under Trump's plan. That discrepancy would grow with each child added into the picture.
Now, this would be offset to a degree by a proposal to allow families to deduct the average cost of childcare, but not enough to cover the difference in many cases, according to a Tax Policy Center study.
That decrease in tax savings becomes more apparent when you isolate just for tax filers with children.
That decrease in tax savings becomes more apparent when you isolate just for tax filers with children.(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)
This chart includes single parents, who would lose their head-of-household filing status under the new plan. Most parents still get some tax cut, but those earning between $20,000 and $50,000 would see their taxes increase.
But head-of-household filers, as a group, fare the worst on average. It's not a huge increase, but these filers who earn between $20,000 and $200,000 will see their federal taxes go up, rather than receiving a tax cut. For many of these families, though, every dollar counts.
But head-of-household filers, as a group, fare the worst on average. It's not a huge increase, but these filers who earn between $20,000 and $200,000 will see their federal taxes go up, rather than receiving a tax cut. For many of these families, though, every dollar counts.(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)
What is the head-of-household status, and why are these people hit the hardest overall?
The head-of-household status applies primarily to single parents (you're not eligible if you're married) and comes with a higher standard deduction than single filers without dependents — $9,300 compared with $6,300.
Under the current law, a single parent with one child would receive $17,400 in deductions — two personal exemptions worth $8,100 plus the $9,300 head of household deduction — compared with the flat $15,000 deduction under Trump's plan.
That loss of income becomes more stark with each child added to the picture: A single parent with three children is looking at over $10,000 lost deductions under Trump's plan — $25,500 compared with $15,000.
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide
- NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc - The order came as a result of Total terminating appointments of some workers for joining union The
3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base
There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take
48m malnourished children to get $3.3b from UNICEF
- The UNICEF has made a pledge to spend $3.3 billion on malnourished children, especially arising from conflicts and crises - Among the countries targeted is
Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting
The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust
Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB
- The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) wants to know why the President is relatively quiet on the killings
Most Read NewsView all posts
These declassified maps show how the CIA saw the world at the height of the Cold War
The CIA, renowned for its secrecy, has long kept its maps and cartographic methods under wraps. But, in honor of the agency's Cartography Center's 75th anniversary,
Ondo assembly crisis: I’m still speaker, says Akindele
Peter Dada Less than 24 hours after her reported suspension, the embattled Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Jumoke Akindele, declared that she
Lampard retires
Former England and Chelsea midfield star Frank Lampard said he was retiring Thursday at the age of 38 after turning down “a number of exciting
6 points raised by critics about Trump's executive order to ban Muslims
President Trump's decision to ban citizens of some countries from entering the United States of America has caused a stir in the country while a
Ghana's President, Akufo-Addo Declares Assets
Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo has declared his assets at the Auditor General’s Department, fulfilling a constitutional requirement.According to presidential sources, Nana Akufo-Addo made the declaration
FG school feeding: Oyo pupil weeps over food shortfall
…as Ogun engages 1,381 vendorsIbadan—THE kick-off of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme in some public primary schools in Ibadan, yesterday experienced some hitches. In
Most Watched Movies
Holy Drunkard 2
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
The Checkmate Season 1
Starring; Yul Edochie, Eve Essien
Ghetto Gospel
Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo
Pounds And Dollars
Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of
My Secret Boyfriends
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Post Your Comment below: >>