The Trump administration has already dealt a crippling blow to Obamacare

The period in which people without insurance through an employer or Medicare/Medicaid could sign up for coverage ended with 9.2 million people signed up for plans through the Healthcare.gov platform, not including state-based exchanges.
What's most startling, however, is just how much the plan selections slowed after Trump took office.
According to the previous bi-weekly update from the Obama administration, 8.8 million had signed up through January 14, meaning that roughly 800,000 people were enrolling on a weekly basis. Based on the updated figures from Trump's CMS, only 200,000 Americans signed up for coverage in each of the final two weeks.
The slow end pace could be potentially crippling to the law's health. The late sign-up period is critical, as the percentage of young people obtaining coverage usually increases, leading to help balancing risk pools for the exchanges.
So far in the previous three years of the exchanges, the population that has signed up through the exchanges has been older and sicker than expected. This phenomenon has led to higher costs for insurers, which then get passed on to consumers.
The Obama administration was hoping to have more young people sign up through outreach, especially as the sign-up period came to a close. Instead, communication regarding the open enrollment period came to a screeching halt after the Obama administration turned the keys over to Trump and his team. The effect on enrollment is clear.
The Twitter account for the Department of Health and Human Services ceased tweeting about signing up for coverage, and Trump's team rolled back significant amounts of TV advertisements touting Healthcare.gov.
Obama's HHS officials also reported a higher number of concerned calls regarding the repeal of the law, and independent enrollment advocates reported a lower-than-average number of appointments for assistance in signing up for a plan.
Tonal shift
In addition to a serious drop-off in enrollments, the CMS update it also signaled a tonal shift in how the government will talk about the ACA.
Typically, the CMS releases have conveyed not only data but also general support for the law, touting what it has portrayed as an increase in plan selections from the previous year and the ability for people to gain access to health coverage easily. For example, previous emails frequently noted the percentage of people that could get covered for less than $75 or $100 a month.
But in the first communication about the sign-ups from the Trump administration, the tone was drastically different. After first providing the number of sign-ups for plans on Healthcare.gov, the email immediately pointed to increased premiums associated with many of the exchange-based plans.
"On January 31, 2017, Open Enrollment for 2017 coverage ended with more than 9.2 million plan selections in states that use the Healthcare.gov eligibility and enrollment platform," said the press release from CMS.
It continued: "Those selections were made from a market that experienced a 25 percent increase over the previous year in the average premium for the benchmark second-lowest cost silver plan as well as a 28 percent decline in the number of issuers participating over the past year."
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
New PHOTOS of President Buhari in London Emerges (WATCH)
In the photo, Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun is seen to have visited the President with other delegates. Recall that since the President departed the country
Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history
Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th
Gunmen kill 5 UN workers in Nigeria-Cameroun border
A report by Reuters indicates an armed group has attacked a United Nations technical team working along the border between Nigeria and Cameroon. Aid workers in
Nigeria to be self-sufficient in petroleum products production
- Nigeria may be on the path to becoming self-sufficient in the production of petroleum products - The federal government expects to increase the country’s refining
Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed
- A former House of Representatives member, Junaid Muhammed has warned that Boko Haram insurgence is not yet over - Muhammed also said there is a
Ex- militants release 2017 prophecy, say prophets of doom will die before December
- Ex-agitators have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari against prophets of doom - The say Buhari will not die rather the prophets will die
Most Read NewsView all posts
An actress must be ready to undress anywhere — Biodun Okeowo aka Omo Butty
Tofarati Ige Background I hail from Remo, Ogun State, but I grew up in Fadeyi, Lagos. I am from a polygamous home, and I am the last
Kourtney Kardashian shows off her sexy body while on vacation in Costa Rica (WATCH)
[embedded content] On Monday, mother of three, Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently on vacation in Costa Rica with the rest of her family shared these
Sportsmanship: Little kids playing football had the best goal celebration
We don't know much about this video that comes to us via the U.K. Daily Mail, but we can tell you it is amazing. The video
Inflation, forex threatening our operation- Ikeja Electric
By Ediri Ejoh IKEJA Electric Plc, yesterday said inflation, foreign exchange scarcity among other challenges have continued to threaten its operations. This was contained in its
AFCON 2017: El Hadary takes Egypt into Cup of Nations final
Veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary's save from Bertrand Traore's spot-kick allowed Egypt to beat Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties on Wednesday as they secured their
Graduate Jobs In Nigeria: Dangote Group - HSE Officer
The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement,
Most Watched Movies
Witch As Second Wife
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
God Of Elijah
After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Girls At War Season 1
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Post Your Comment below: >>