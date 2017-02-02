The Trump administration has already dealt a crippling blow to Obamacare

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Home | News |

The Trump administration has already dealt a crippling blow to Obamacare

The period in which people without insurance through an employer or Medicare/Medicaid could sign up for coverage ended with 9.2 million people signed up for plans through the Healthcare.gov platform, not including state-based exchanges.

What's most startling, however, is just how much the plan selections slowed after Trump took office.

According to the previous bi-weekly update from the Obama administration, 8.8 million had signed up through January 14, meaning that roughly 800,000 people were enrolling on a weekly basis. Based on the updated figures from Trump's CMS, only 200,000 Americans signed up for coverage in each of the final two weeks.

The slow end pace could be potentially crippling to the law's health. The late sign-up period is critical, as the percentage of young people obtaining coverage usually increases, leading to help balancing risk pools for the exchanges.

So far in the previous three years of the exchanges, the population that has signed up through the exchanges has been older and sicker than expected. This phenomenon has led to higher costs for insurers, which then get passed on to consumers.

The Obama administration was hoping to have more young people sign up through outreach, especially as the sign-up period came to a close. Instead, communication regarding the open enrollment period came to a screeching halt after the Obama administration turned the keys over to Trump and his team. The effect on enrollment is clear.

The Twitter account for the Department of Health and Human Services ceased tweeting about signing up for coverage, and Trump's team rolled back significant amounts of TV advertisements touting Healthcare.gov.

Obama's HHS officials also reported a higher number of concerned calls regarding the repeal of the law, and independent enrollment advocates reported a lower-than-average number of appointments for assistance in signing up for a plan.

Tonal shift

In addition to a serious drop-off in enrollments, the CMS update it also signaled a tonal shift in how the government will talk about the ACA.

Typically, the CMS releases have conveyed not only data but also general support for the law, touting what it has portrayed as an increase in plan selections from the previous year and the ability for people to gain access to health coverage easily. For example, previous emails frequently noted the percentage of people that could get covered for less than $75 or $100 a month.

But in the first communication about the sign-ups from the Trump administration, the tone was drastically different. After first providing the number of sign-ups for plans on Healthcare.gov, the email immediately pointed to increased premiums associated with many of the exchange-based plans.

"On January 31, 2017, Open Enrollment for 2017 coverage ended with more than 9.2 million plan selections in states that use the Healthcare.gov eligibility and enrollment platform," said the press release from CMS.

It continued: "Those selections were made from a market that experienced a 25 percent increase over the previous year in the average premium for the benchmark second-lowest cost silver plan as well as a 28 percent decline in the number of issuers participating over the past year."

