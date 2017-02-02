The 6 best new songs you can stream right now

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

The 6 best new songs you can stream right now

Music is easier than ever to get and harder than ever to sort online, so we've picked the best songs out this week that you can easily stream right here:

Mariah Carey - "I Don't" (feat. YG)

She might not do any vocal gymnastics on her new single, but Mariah Carey is gloriously to-the-point in her kiss-off (after her own personal engagement recently fell through).

Vince Staples - "BagBak"

The 23-year-old California rapper is already showing he's one of the singular talents of his generation. With a groaning industrial production, the quick-hitting single touches on racial politics and President Donald Trump, keeping it colorfully real throughout.

"Tell the one percent to suck a d--- because we on now," Staples says. He doesn't sound like he's kidding around.

Sampha - "Reverse Faults"

Sampha's gorgeous, propulsive electronic soundscape ushers in even more stunning singing from the English artist.

Mac Demarco - "This Old Dog"

The wistful track from the rocker packs what feels like a lifetime of longing into an impressive two and a half minutes.

Fetty Wap - "Way You Are" (feat. Monty)

"Trap Queen" was sweet, in its own way, and so is Fetty Wap's new song with Monty, in which he tells a woman she's just what he needs. (She even makes him forget about money.)

Michelle Branch - "Hopeless Romantic"

The "Everywhere" singer is back after a long hiatus with a more subdued, sultry song, but it's nice to hear those distinctive pipes again.

