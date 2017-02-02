Trump just received the lowest approval rating in recent history for a new president

The poll, from CNN, showed that a 53% majority disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job two weeks into office. Just 44% approve of the job he's doing, 7 points below the previous low point for presidents measured in the survey. Trump is the only president in recent history to hold a net-negative rating at this point in his tenure.
Trump came into office as the least-popular president in modern history, surveys showed. But several actions during his first two weeks have appeared to contribute to the latest erosion in Trump's numbers:
- 53% oppose the executive order Trump signed that temporarily bans travel from seven majority-Muslim countries;
- 46%, a plurality, believe it makes the US "less safe" from terrorism;
- A majority, 55%, view it as "an attempt to ban Muslims" from entering the US;
- 60% oppose building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump signed an executive order last week to begin formulating a plan for the wall's construction;
Here's a look at how his rating compares with the early numbers of past recent presidents:
A sharp partisan divide was evident in the poll: 90% of Republicans approved of Trump's job performance, while just 10% of Democrats approved. Self-identified independents disapproved by a 55-to-41 split.
Many trends in Trump's approval rating follow survey patterns during the election cycle. For instance, the white, non-college educated voters that came out to support Trump in droves said they largely approved of Trump's job performance (59%). Non-white voters, meanwhile, disapproved by an astounding 70-to-28 split.
Those who described themselves as Trump supporters have by and large stuck with the president: 92% approve, while just 5% disapprove.
