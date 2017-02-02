Trump just received the lowest approval rating in recent history for a new president

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Trump just received the lowest approval rating in recent history for a new president

The poll, from CNN, showed that a 53% majority disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job two weeks into office. Just 44% approve of the job he's doing, 7 points below the previous low point for presidents measured in the survey. Trump is the only president in recent history to hold a net-negative rating at this point in his tenure.

Trump came into office as the least-popular president in modern history, surveys showed. But several actions during his first two weeks have appeared to contribute to the latest erosion in Trump's numbers:

  • 53% oppose the executive order Trump signed that temporarily bans travel from seven majority-Muslim countries;
  • 46%, a plurality, believe it makes the US "less safe" from terrorism;
  • A majority, 55%, view it as "an attempt to ban Muslims" from entering the US;
  • 60% oppose building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump signed an executive order last week to begin formulating a plan for the wall's construction;

Here's a look at how his rating compares with the early numbers of past recent presidents:

A sharp partisan divide was evident in the poll: 90% of Republicans approved of Trump's job performance, while just 10% of Democrats approved. Self-identified independents disapproved by a 55-to-41 split.

Many trends in Trump's approval rating follow survey patterns during the election cycle. For instance, the white, non-college educated voters that came out to support Trump in droves said they largely approved of Trump's job performance (59%). Non-white voters, meanwhile, disapproved by an astounding 70-to-28 split.

Those who described themselves as Trump supporters have by and large stuck with the president: 92% approve, while just 5% disapprove.

