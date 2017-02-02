Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari's 'death'.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, February 3, 2017, Obasanjo condemned the rumour in strong terms.

Pulse lists seven key things ex-president Obasanjo said on Buhari's death rumour.

1. Instead of bothering Mr [President] Buhari with such worrisome declarations of his own death what the president needed are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back stronger and better.

2. No normal human being will wish an elderly person dead, irrespective of their differences.

3. If you don’t like him [Buhari], wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back stronger and better.

4. For anyone wishing him [Buhari] dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.

5. I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.

6. Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead.

7. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.