Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari's 'death'.
In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, February 3, 2017, Obasanjo condemned the rumour in strong terms.
Pulse lists seven key things ex-president Obasanjo said on Buhari's death rumour.
1. Instead of bothering Mr [President] Buhari with such worrisome declarations of his own death what the president needed are our prayers and best wishes, which will ginger his morale to come back stronger and better.
2. No normal human being will wish an elderly person dead, irrespective of their differences.
ALSO READ: Buhari's health: 5 Important things Presidency wants Nigerians to know
3. If you don’t like him [Buhari], wait for another election, not going about to say he is dead. No matter his health situation, we should pray for him to recover quick and come back stronger and better.
Obasanjo visits Buhari(Presidency)
4. For anyone wishing him [Buhari] dead, such person or group of persons are callous, wicked and treacherous.
5. I was also rumored to have died almost 12 times. I don’t know what they derive from doing so, but, they should seek for forgiveness.
6. Even if we know that the President is sick, he is in a better position to know what to say or what to do and not wishing him dead.
7. We should just stop politicising everything, especially with the elderly in the country.
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest
The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has
Governor Obiano declare death sentence for fake medicine maker
- Anambra state governor, Willion Obiano has recommended death sentence for fake drug manufacturers - The governor said manufacturing fake medicine is the worst of crime
Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors
Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises
Most Read NewsView all posts
James Ibori: 4 Things convicted money launderer wants you to know
Former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori, is packing his bags for a return to Nigeria. Ibori who governed the oil rich State between 1999
Helicopter drama: Seized aircraft bought by Amaechi, says Wike
Niyi Odebode, Olusola Fabiyi, Chukwudi Akasike, Ifeanyi Onuba and Okechukwu Nnodim Contrary to the claims by the Nigeria Customs Service that the two Bell 412 helicopters
Jese Rodriguez: Spanish forward completes loan move to Las Palmas
Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez joined home town club Las Palmas on a six-month loan deal on Tuesday, bringing to an end an unhappy six-month spell
EFCC invites ex-OAU VC, bursar over alleged N2.8bn fraud
Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole, to
How VP Osinbajo runs Nigeria as Acting President
By Levinus NwabughioguSince stepping in as President and Commander-in-Chief in May, 2015, Muhammadu Buhari has gone on vacation abroad three times and consequently transfered the
Wike condoles family of late Rivers CP
Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has condoled with the family of Rivers Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Odesanya, who died after a brief illness. Odesanya died
Most Watched Movies
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
College Girls Are Back 2
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
African Magic
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Post Your Comment below: >>