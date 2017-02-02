WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The NFL coaches during the 2000 season, Bill Belichick's first with the Patriots

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The NFL coaches during the 2000 season, Bill Belichick's first with the Patriots

Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000 and hasn't looked back since, leading them to four Super Bowl wins, with a fifth on the line Sunday at Super Bowl LI.

But what about the other coaches around the league in 2000? Some were successful coaches who found jobs outside of football, while others seemed to fade into the background of the league.

Check out where the other NFL coaches from the 2000 season are today.

Bill Belichick joined the New England Patriots in 2000 after three years with the Jets. They finished the season 5-11.

Bill Belichick joined the New England Patriots in 2000 after three years with the Jets. They finished the season 5-11.play

Bill Belichick joined the New England Patriots in 2000 after three years with the Jets. They finished the season 5-11.

(Steven Senne/AP)

Of course, Belichick went on to become a huge part of the Patriots dynasty. He's gone 201-70 with the Patriots, with plenty of more wins ahead.

Of course, Belichick went on to become a huge part of the Patriots dynasty. He's gone 201-70 with the Patriots, with plenty of more wins ahead.play

Of course, Belichick went on to become a huge part of the Patriots dynasty. He's gone 201-70 with the Patriots, with plenty of more wins ahead.

(Tom Szczerbowski/Getty)

Vince Tobin was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, but was fired and replaced by Dave McGinnis. They finished the season 3-13.

Vince Tobin (left) was replaced by Dave McGinnis (right).play

Vince Tobin (left) was replaced by Dave McGinnis (right).

(Tom Hauck/Getty; Matthew Stockman/Getty)

Tobin was last a special assistant for the Packers in 2004. McGinnis was an assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Tobin was last a special assistant for the Packers in 2004. McGinnis was an assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.play

Tobin was last a special assistant for the Packers in 2004. McGinnis was an assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

(Donna McWilliam/AP; Dilip Vishwanat/Getty)

Dan Reeves was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. They finished the season 4-12.

Dan Reeves was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. They finished the season 4-12.play

Dan Reeves was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. They finished the season 4-12.

(Dave Martin/AP)

Reeves retired from football in 2003, and then spent some time broadcasting. He appears to still be retired, but occasionally comments on the game.

Reeves retired from football in 2003, and then spent some time broadcasting. He appears to still be retired, but occasionally comments on the game.play

Reeves retired from football in 2003, and then spent some time broadcasting. He appears to still be retired, but occasionally comments on the game.

(Jack Dempsey/AP)

Brian Billick was the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. They finished the season 12-4.

Brian Billick was the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. They finished the season 12-4.play

Brian Billick was the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens. They finished the season 12-4.

(Nick Wass/AP)

Today, Billick is an analyst on NFL Network and NFL.com.

Today, Billick is an analyst on NFL Network and NFL.com.play

Today, Billick is an analyst on NFL Network and NFL.com.

(Paul Sancya/AP)

Wade Phillips was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. They finished the season 8-8.

Wade Phillips was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. They finished the season 8-8.play

Wade Phillips was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. They finished the season 8-8.

(Rick Stewart/Getty)

After helping the Broncos win the Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator, Phillips joined the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator in 2017.

After helping the Broncos win the Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator, Phillips joined the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator in 2017.play

After helping the Broncos win the Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator, Phillips joined the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator in 2017.

(Jack Dempsey/AP)

George Seifert was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. They finished the season 7-9.

George Seifert was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. They finished the season 7-9.play

George Seifert was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. They finished the season 7-9.

(AP)

Today, Seifert is retired and says he enjoys hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

Today, Seifert is retired and says he enjoys hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.play

Today, Seifert is retired and says he enjoys hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Dick Jauron was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. They finished the season 5-11.

Dick Jauron was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. They finished the season 5-11.play

Dick Jauron was the head coach of the Chicago Bears. They finished the season 5-11.

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)

Jauron was last a defensive coordinator for the Browns in 2012. He is now retired.

Jauron was last a defensive coordinator for the Browns in 2012. He is now retired.play

Jauron was last a defensive coordinator for the Browns in 2012. He is now retired.

(Mark Duncan/AP)

Bruce Coslet was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, but was fired and replaced by Dick LeBeau. They finished the season 4-12.

Bruce Coslet was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, but was fired and replaced by Dick LeBeau. They finished the season 4-12.play

Bruce Coslet was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, but was fired and replaced by Dick LeBeau. They finished the season 4-12.

(Scott Halleran/Getty; Tom Pidgeon/Getty)

Coslet last coached in 2002. Today, LeBeau is a defensive coordinator with the Titans.

Coslet last coached in 2002. Today, LeBeau is a defensive coordinator with the Titans.play

Coslet last coached in 2002. Today, LeBeau is a defensive coordinator with the Titans.

(Al Behrman/AP; Mark Humphrey/AP)

Chris Palmer was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. They finished the season 3-13.

Chris Palmer was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. They finished the season 3-13.play

Chris Palmer was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. They finished the season 3-13.

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)

Palmer was a senior offensive assistant for the Bills in 2016, but was let go with Rex Ryan's staff after the season.

Palmer was a senior offensive assistant for the Bills in 2016, but was let go with Rex Ryan's staff after the season.play

Palmer was a senior offensive assistant for the Bills in 2016, but was let go with Rex Ryan's staff after the season.

(AP)

Dave Campo was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. They finished the season 5-11.

Dave Campo was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. They finished the season 5-11.play

Dave Campo was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. They finished the season 5-11.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty)

Campo was last an assistant head coach at University of Kansas.

Campo was last an assistant head coach at University of Kansas.play

Campo was last an assistant head coach at University of Kansas.

(Brandon Wade/AP)

Mike Shanahan was the head coach of the Denver Broncos. They finished the season 11-5.

Mike Shanahan was the head coach of the Denver Broncos. They finished the season 11-5.play

Mike Shanahan was the head coach of the Denver Broncos. They finished the season 11-5.

(David Martin/AP)

Shanahan was fired as head coach of the Redskins in 2013. He's since been tied to openings around the NFL, but has not taken any.

Shanahan was fired as head coach of the Redskins in 2013. He's since been tied to openings around the NFL, but has not taken any.play

Shanahan was fired as head coach of the Redskins in 2013. He's since been tied to openings around the NFL, but has not taken any.

(Peter Morgan/AP)

Bobby Ross was the head coach of the Detroit Lions, but resigned and was replaced by Gary Moeller. They finished the season 9-7.

Bobby Ross (left) was replaced by Gary Moeller (right).play

Bobby Ross (left) was replaced by Gary Moeller (right).

(Elsa/Getty; Paul Sancya/AP)

Ross coached Army until 2006 and is now retired. Moeller was last a linebackers coach with the Bears in 2002.

Ross coached Army until 2006 and is now retired. Moeller was last a linebackers coach with the Bears in 2002.play

Ross coached Army until 2006 and is now retired. Moeller was last a linebackers coach with the Bears in 2002.

(Gregory Bull/AP; Paul Sancya/AP)

Mike Sherman was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. They finished the season 9-7.

Mike Sherman was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. They finished the season 9-7.play

Mike Sherman was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. They finished the season 9-7.

(Jonathan Daniel/Getty)

Sherman was an offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2013. He now coaches a high school team in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Sherman was an offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2013. He now coaches a high school team in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.play

Sherman was an offensive coordinator for the Dolphins in 2013. He now coaches a high school team in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

(NFL Films/YouTube)

Jim Mora was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. They finished the season 10-6.

Jim Mora was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. They finished the season 10-6.play

Jim Mora was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. They finished the season 10-6.

(Elsa/Getty)

Today, Mora is analyst for the Saints on WDSU.

Today, Mora is analyst for the Saints on WDSU.play

Today, Mora is analyst for the Saints on WDSU.

(WDSU/YouTube)

Tom Coughlin was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They finished the season 7-9.

Tom Coughlin was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They finished the season 7-9.play

Tom Coughlin was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They finished the season 7-9.

(Kathy Willens/AP)

After a year off following his resignation as Giants head coach, Coughlin is back with the Jaguars as executive vice president of football operations.

After a year off following his resignation as Giants head coach, Coughlin is back with the Jaguars as executive vice president of football operations.play

After a year off following his resignation as Giants head coach, Coughlin is back with the Jaguars as executive vice president of football operations.

(Bill Kostroun/AP)

Gunther Cunningham was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. They finished the season 7-9.

Gunther Cunningham was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. They finished the season 7-9.play

Gunther Cunningham was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. They finished the season 7-9.

(Cliff Schiappa/AP)

Today, Cunningham is a senior coaching assistant for the Detroit Lions.

Today, Cunningham is a senior coaching assistant for the Detroit Lions.play

Today, Cunningham is a senior coaching assistant for the Detroit Lions.

(Carlos Osorio/AP)

Dave Wannstedt was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. They finished the season 11-5.

Dave Wannstedt was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. They finished the season 11-5.play

Dave Wannstedt was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. They finished the season 11-5.

(Otto Greule Jr./Getty)

Wannstedt was last a special teams coach for the Buccaneers in 2013. He now works as a football analyst for several outlets.

Wannstedt was last a special teams coach for the Buccaneers in 2013. He now works as a football analyst for several outlets.play

Wannstedt was last a special teams coach for the Buccaneers in 2013. He now works as a football analyst for several outlets.

(Fox Sports/YouTube)

Dennis Green was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. They finished the season 11-5.

Dennis Green was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. They finished the season 11-5.play

Dennis Green was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. They finished the season 11-5.

(Tom Olmscheid/AP)

Green died at age 67 in 2016.

Green died at age 67 in 2016.play

Green died at age 67 in 2016.

(Matthew Stockman/Getty)

Jim Haslett was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. They finished the season 10-6.

Jim Haslett was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. They finished the season 10-6.play

Jim Haslett was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. They finished the season 10-6.

(Jeff Gross/Getty)

Haslett is now a linebackers coach for the Bengals.

Haslett is now a linebackers coach for the Bengals.play

Haslett is now a linebackers coach for the Bengals.

(AP)

Jim Fassel was the head coach of the New York Giants. They finished the season 12-4.

Jim Fassel was the head coach of the New York Giants. They finished the season 12-4.play

Jim Fassel was the head coach of the New York Giants. They finished the season 12-4.

(Jamie Squire/Getty)

Hassel last coached in the now-defunct United Football League in 2011.

Hassel last coached in the now-defunct United Football League in 2011.play

Hassel last coached in the now-defunct United Football League in 2011.

(Undisputed/YouTube)

Al Groh was the head coach of the New York Jets. They finished the season 9-7.

Al Groh was the head coach of the New York Jets. They finished the season 9-7.play

Al Groh was the head coach of the New York Jets. They finished the season 9-7.

(Ed Betz/AP)

Groh was defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech until 2012 and now works as an analyst on ESPN.

Groh was defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech until 2012 and now works as an analyst on ESPN.play

Groh was defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech until 2012 and now works as an analyst on ESPN.

(Scott Cunningham/Getty)

Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. They finished the season 12-4.

Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. They finished the season 12-4.play

Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. They finished the season 12-4.

(Ben Margot/AP)

Today, Gruden is an NFL analyst for ESPN.

Today, Gruden is an NFL analyst for ESPN.play

Today, Gruden is an NFL analyst for ESPN.

(Mark Duncan/AP)

Andy Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. They finished the season 11-5.

Andy Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. They finished the season 11-5.play

Andy Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. They finished the season 11-5.

(Chris Park/AP)

Today, Reid is head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Today, Reid is head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.play

Today, Reid is head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

(Chuck Burton/AP)

Bill Cowher was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They finished the season 9-7.

Bill Cowher was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They finished the season 9-7.play

Bill Cowher was the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They finished the season 9-7.

(Gene Puskar/AP)

Today, Cowher is an analyst on CBS.

Today, Cowher is an analyst on CBS.play

Today, Cowher is an analyst on CBS.

(Brett Carlsen/Getty)

Mike Riley was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers. They finished the season 1-15.

Mike Riley was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers. They finished the season 1-15.play

Mike Riley was the head coach of the San Diego Chargers. They finished the season 1-15.

(Stephen Dunn/Getty)

Today, Riley is the head coach of the University of Nebraska.

Today, Riley is the head coach of the University of Nebraska.play

Today, Riley is the head coach of the University of Nebraska.

(Steven Branscombe/Getty)

Steve Mariucci was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. They finished the season 6-10.

Steve Mariucci was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. They finished the season 6-10.play

Steve Mariucci was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. They finished the season 6-10.

(Brian Bahr/Getty)

Mariucci is now an analyst on NFL Network.

Mariucci is now an analyst on NFL Network.play

Mariucci is now an analyst on NFL Network.

(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Mike Holmgren was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. They finished the season 6-10.

Mike Holmgren was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. They finished the season 6-10.play

Mike Holmgren was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. They finished the season 6-10.

(Otto Greule Jr./Getty)

Holmgren was fired as president of the Browns in 2012.

Holmgren was fired as president of the Browns in 2012.play

Holmgren was fired as president of the Browns in 2012.

(Jason Miller/Getty)

Mike Martz was the head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams. They finished the season 10-6.

Mike Martz was the head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams. They finished the season 10-6.play

Mike Martz was the head coach of the then-St. Louis Rams. They finished the season 10-6.

(Scott Halleran/Getty)

Martz is now an analyst on Fox.

Martz is now an analyst on Fox.play

Martz is now an analyst on Fox.

(NFL Players Association/YouTube)

Tony Dungy was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They finished the season 10-6.

Tony Dungy was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They finished the season 10-6.play

Tony Dungy was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They finished the season 10-6.

(Andy Lyons/Getty)

Dungy is now an NFL analyst on NBC.

Dungy is now an NFL analyst on NBC.play

Dungy is now an NFL analyst on NBC.

(Scott Halleran/Getty)

Jeff Fisher was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. They finished the season 13-3.

Jeff Fisher was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. They finished the season 13-3.play

Jeff Fisher was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. They finished the season 13-3.

(Scott Halleran/Getty)

Fisher was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams during the 2016 season.

Fisher was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams during the 2016 season.play

Fisher was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams during the 2016 season.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty)

Norv Turner was the head coach of the Washington Redskins, but was fired and replaced by Terry Robiskie.

Norv Turner was the head coach of the Washington Redskins, but was fired and replaced by Terry Robiskie.play

Norv Turner was the head coach of the Washington Redskins, but was fired and replaced by Terry Robiskie.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty; Hillery Smith Garrison/AP)

Turner was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, but resigned during the 2016 season. Robiskie is the offensive coordinator for the Titans.

Turner was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, but resigned during the 2016 season. Robiskie is the offensive coordinator for the Titans.play

Turner was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, but resigned during the 2016 season. Robiskie is the offensive coordinator for the Titans.

(Hannah Foslien/Getty; Mark Humphrey/AP)

Now, check out moments that have defined the Super Bowl...

Now, check out moments that have defined the Super Bowl...play

Now, check out moments that have defined the Super Bowl...

(Elaine Thompson/AP)

The top 10 plays in Super Bowl history >

