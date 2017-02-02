STOCKS CLIMB AFTER STRONG JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Home | News |

STOCKS CLIMB AFTER STRONG JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

All three indexes were solidly in the green, with the Dow Jones Industrial average pushing above the 20,000 level after falling back below the mark over the past few days.

We've got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 20,060.68, +175.77, (+0.88%)
  • S&P 500: 2,296.95, +16.10, (+0.71%)
  • Nasdaq: 5,664.76, +28.56, (+0.51%)
  • UST 10-year bond yield: 2.476%, (+0.2 bps)
  1. The jobs report beat on the headline, but other measures missed. Headline job growth came in at 227,000 jobs added, more than the 180,000 expected by economists. Wage growth, however, came in below expectations at just 2.5% year-over-year against expectations of 2.9%.
  2. Trump rolled back two huge Wall Street regulations. Trump directed the Treasury department to review and make changes to the Dodd-frank financial regulation, which attempted to make bank's less risk-prone in the wake of the financial crisis. He also signed an order asking the Labor department for a rollback of the fiduciary standard, which requires investment advisers to put client interests above their own when it comes to investment choices for retirement accounts.
  3. Trump also met with executives from some of the world's largest companies. Trump met with executives from JPMorgan, BlackRock, General Motors, the Cleveland Clinic and more in a forum headed and created by private equity giant Blackstone's CEO Stephen Schwarzman.
  4. Macy's was reportedly approached about a takeover offer by Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay. The owner of retailers such as Sak's Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor reportedly approached Macy's about a merger or some other form of cooperation.
  5. The Baker Hughes oil rig count increased by 17. The US oil rig count climbed for the third week in a row, rising by 17 to 583, according to Baker Hughes. That is the highest rig count since October 23, 2015. The combined count jumped to 729.

ADDITIONALLY:

Trump says jobs growth is going to continue "big league."

Trump can't take credit for Friday's jobs report.

One part of Manhattan's housing market is going bananas

America's hottest investment product is going global.

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us.

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
