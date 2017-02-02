Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market.

Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral.

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act.

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Obi Madubogwu: Nollywood star thanks Nigerians, seeks more support for treatment abroad [Graphic Photos]

For Nollywood star actor and producer, Obi Madubogwu, there is so much to be thankful for as God continues His miracle in his life, reviving him from a near-fatal diabetic coma in December 2016.

He is equally grateful for the kind of response Nigerians deployed towards his pleas for assistance during the dark moments.

 

According to him, it was enchanting to know that Nigerians loved and cared for him in such a magnitude.

In a press statement, from his sick bed at the Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta, the actor, producer, and founder of Saving Life for Africa Diabetes Foundation, (www.savelifeafricadiabetes.org)  said he was full of gratitude for all the people, organizations and groups who supported him financially and spiritually with prayers as he battled for his life.

The statement reads: “I want to thank all those who supported me financially, through calls, personal visits and prayers. I remember, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Dr. J Akabuike, Commissioner for Health, Anambra State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, Chief Johnbosco, Ken Maduakor, Osondu Igwilo, The Young, Ofia Okija,  Emma Bishop Okonkwo, Igwe Alex Onyido of Ogidi, the Nollywood guilds and groups like AMP, DGN, AGN, Anya Igbo Filmmakers Association, Film4Life and Which Way Nollywood and Movie People Whatsapp Groups, Ogidi Boys Secondary School Old Boys’ Association, Ogidi Union Germany, Pastor and Mrs. CMD Lamia and members of the Makers Church, Ojodu Berger, Pastor John Offiong, Dorothy Iyong, Head of Nursing Unit, Federal Medical  Centre Yaba, Dr Awoyemi, Dr Dada, Matron Onuka and all the team at FMC , Ebute Metta,  Obi Nwogbo, Sebastian Ndu of Consuming Fire Prayer Ministry, Ogba, Barr  Uju Ohanenye of Kenuju Love Foundation, Prince C. O Nebe, Bob Manuel Udokwu, John Okafor(Mr Ibu),  Chidi Obidegwu, Chris Ekejimbe, Osita Okamalu, Sam Okafor, Paul Okoli, Nobert Ajaegbu, Steve Agbata, Paul Julius and Chris Okafor of Liberation City Church, Ojodu. I am equally grateful to the Nigeria media from the mainstream media to the bloggers like Linda Ikeji, Stella Dimoko Korkus. I am equally thanking my relatives, fans and friends on social media platforms for their encouraging words of hope.”

 

Although the actor has recorded appreciable improvement in his health, additional funds are still needed for the final lap of the treatment which is scheduled to take place in a US hospital, which is why his fund raising team (comprising  Chinasa Onyechere, Chioma Okoye, Rita Edochie, Queen Nwokoye, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ifeanyi Azodo, Emma Ugodi, Chimdi Chiama, Oby Okafor,  Omalicha Nkwenu, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi and Ejiro Okurame) , is still appealing to Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to kindly donate  throughwww.gofundme.com/Obimadubogwumedicalfund or

Madubogwu Ngozi Obianuju Zenith Bank No: 1003425591  and  Chioma Dorcas Okoye, FCMB: 0864102013.

