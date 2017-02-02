Obi Madubogwu: Nollywood star thanks Nigerians, seeks more support for treatment abroad [Graphic Photos]

For Nollywood star actor and producer, Obi Madubogwu, there is so much to be thankful for as God continues His miracle in his life, reviving him from a near-fatal diabetic coma in December 2016.
He is equally grateful for the kind of response Nigerians deployed towards his pleas for assistance during the dark moments.
According to him, it was enchanting to know that Nigerians loved and cared for him in such a magnitude.
In a press statement, from his sick bed at the Federal Medical Centre Ebute Metta, the actor, producer, and founder of Saving Life for Africa Diabetes Foundation, (www.savelifeafricadiabetes.org) said he was full of gratitude for all the people, organizations and groups who supported him financially and spiritually with prayers as he battled for his life.
The statement reads: “I want to thank all those who supported me financially, through calls, personal visits and prayers. I remember, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Dr. J Akabuike, Commissioner for Health, Anambra State, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, Chief Johnbosco, Ken Maduakor, Osondu Igwilo, The Young, Ofia Okija, Emma Bishop Okonkwo, Igwe Alex Onyido of Ogidi, the Nollywood guilds and groups like AMP, DGN, AGN, Anya Igbo Filmmakers Association, Film4Life and Which Way Nollywood and Movie People Whatsapp Groups, Ogidi Boys Secondary School Old Boys’ Association, Ogidi Union Germany, Pastor and Mrs. CMD Lamia and members of the Makers Church, Ojodu Berger, Pastor John Offiong, Dorothy Iyong, Head of Nursing Unit, Federal Medical Centre Yaba, Dr Awoyemi, Dr Dada, Matron Onuka and all the team at FMC , Ebute Metta, Obi Nwogbo, Sebastian Ndu of Consuming Fire Prayer Ministry, Ogba, Barr Uju Ohanenye of Kenuju Love Foundation, Prince C. O Nebe, Bob Manuel Udokwu, John Okafor(Mr Ibu), Chidi Obidegwu, Chris Ekejimbe, Osita Okamalu, Sam Okafor, Paul Okoli, Nobert Ajaegbu, Steve Agbata, Paul Julius and Chris Okafor of Liberation City Church, Ojodu. I am equally grateful to the Nigeria media from the mainstream media to the bloggers like Linda Ikeji, Stella Dimoko Korkus. I am equally thanking my relatives, fans and friends on social media platforms for their encouraging words of hope.”
Although the actor has recorded appreciable improvement in his health, additional funds are still needed for the final lap of the treatment which is scheduled to take place in a US hospital, which is why his fund raising team (comprising Chinasa Onyechere, Chioma Okoye, Rita Edochie, Queen Nwokoye, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ifeanyi Azodo, Emma Ugodi, Chimdi Chiama, Oby Okafor, Omalicha Nkwenu, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi and Ejiro Okurame) , is still appealing to Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to kindly donate throughwww.gofundme.com/Obimadubogwumedicalfund or
Madubogwu Ngozi Obianuju Zenith Bank No: 1003425591 and Chioma Dorcas Okoye, FCMB: 0864102013.
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)
- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding
DSS said Justice Ademola lied about his whereabouts
- The State Security Services on Tuesday, January 17, described how millions of cash both in foreign and local currencies were recovered from the Abuja
Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today
- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before
Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health
- Minister of State for Health has called on Nigerian doctors to desist from going on strike as a form of protest - He said it
How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees
- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused
Spider attacks 40cm snake, drinks all its juices in scene never before witnessed (photos)
- A huge tarantula was seen eating a 40cm long snake in Brazil - The spider attacked the reptile with its fangs and then turned its
Most Read NewsView all posts
Trump moves to roll back financial regulation
President Donald Trump will on Friday move to roll back key reforms enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, in what the White House sees as
This year’s Valentine may not be so sweet —Stargazers
Stargazers have warned that this year’s Valentine Day may not be as sweet as many lovers would want it to be! A professional astrologer with an
VIDEO: Wale and Meek Mill squashed their beef at Rick Ross' 41st birthday party
[embedded content] Wale and Meek Mill squashed their beef at Rick Ross' mansion birthday party.... did it look genuine? search feed search feed
Niger Delta Governor Loses $10m Bailout Funds To Girlfriend
A governor from the oil rich region is under probe after the sum of $10 million he diverted from the bailout funds allocated to his
Why FG delays payment of accrued pension benefits to retirees
The Federal Government is currently unable to meet its obligation to its retirees because it cannot cash back the Federal Government Retirement Benefits Bonds currently
PHOTOS of Nigeria’s Ezekiel Bassey Undergoing Medicals at Barcelona
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
Most Watched Movies
Beach Fun
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Crazy Sex Passion 2
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Ghost In Love
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise
African Beauty 2
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Jealous War 2
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
Post Your Comment below: >>