Eminem calls Trump a 'b----' in a fiery new song and goes after his brand

The rapper joins Big Sean on the latter's new album, "I Decided," out Friday. On the track "No Favors," Eminem provides a verse that calls Trump a "b----," continuing Marshall Mathers' trend of resorting to name-calling.
Eminem also goes after Trump where it may hurt the real-estate mogul more.
"I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando / Your man don't want it, Trump's a b---! / I'll make his whole brand go under," he raps.
Eminem, rapping in his imitable rapid-fire style, also goes after his "haters" and copycats in the boastful song.
Other targets include Ann Coulter and, more strangely, the pop star Fergie.
Eminem has of course generated controversy for his lyrics throughout his career, and went after George W. Bush in the protest song and video "Mosh."
You can listen to Big Sean's "No Favors" with Eminem on Spotify below:
