Eminem calls Trump a 'b----' in a fiery new song and goes after his brand

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Eminem calls Trump a 'b----' in a fiery new song and goes after his brand

The rapper joins Big Sean on the latter's new album, "I Decided," out Friday. On the track "No Favors," Eminem provides a verse that calls Trump a "b----," continuing Marshall Mathers' trend of resorting to name-calling.

Eminem also goes after Trump where it may hurt the real-estate mogul more.

"I'm anti, can't no government handle a commando / Your man don't want it, Trump's a b---! / I'll make his whole brand go under," he raps.

Eminem, rapping in his imitable rapid-fire style, also goes after his "haters" and copycats in the boastful song.

Other targets include Ann Coulter and, more strangely, the pop star Fergie.

Eminem has of course generated controversy for his lyrics throughout his career, and went after George W. Bush in the protest song and video "Mosh."

You can listen to Big Sean's "No Favors" with Eminem on Spotify below:

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

5 hours 52 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

5 hours 57 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

6 hours 1 minute ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

9 hours 9 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

9 hours 14 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

10 hours 9 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

10 hours 15 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

10 hours 19 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

10 hours 21 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

10 hours 24 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

11 hours 49 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

11 hours 53 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

11 hours 59 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

12 hours 3 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

12 hours 23 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by  Magistrate Davies

0 News 03/02/2017 15:42:00 Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

Marriott's CEO travels 200 days a year — these are his favorite travel hacks

'); }else{

0 News 03/02/2017 15:57:00 The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 26/01/2017 03:04:00 Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid

0 Videos 01/02/2017 05:12:00 Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali

Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali

- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses

0 Videos 18/01/2017 03:14:00 DSS said Justice Ademola lied about his whereabouts

DSS said Justice Ademola lied about his whereabouts

- The State Security Services on Tuesday, January 17, described how millions of cash both in foreign and local currencies were recovered from the Abuja

0 Videos 03/02/2017 08:51:00 Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote. Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017 Dangote net worth A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5

0 Videos 18/01/2017 06:21:00 Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:10:00 3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 07:21:00 Despite migrants’ ban, 50% of Britons endorse Trump’s visit

Despite migrants’ ban, 50% of Britons endorse Trump’s visit

Around half of Britons believe U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned UK state visit should go ahead, even though a similar number would not like to

0 News 29/01/2017 05:39:00 This is how Linda Ikeji made her sister sad on her wedding day

This is how Linda Ikeji made her sister sad on her wedding day

Laura Ikeji and her handsome footballer husband Ogbonna Kanu had their traditional wedding ceremony yesterday, Saturday, January 28 in Nkwerre, Imo State.Laura Ikeji and her

0 News 29/01/2017 17:15:00 Ligue 1: Last-gasp Silva rescues Monaco at PSG

Ligue 1: Last-gasp Silva rescues Monaco at PSG

Bernardo Silva struck an injury-time equaliser as Monaco salvaged a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to keep the visitors

0 News 31/01/2017 22:23:00 Samuel Ortom: Governor blasts those spreading rumours of Buhari’s death

Samuel Ortom: Governor blasts those spreading rumours of Buhari’s death

The Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on those spreading rumours of President Buhari’s death to confront God. Ortom said it was God who made

0 News 31/01/2017 03:29:00 Imelme Umana: Nigerian Named First Black Woman President of Harvard Law Review

Imelme Umana: Nigerian Named First Black Woman President of Harvard Law Review

Imelme Umana, a Nigerian who hails from Akwa Ibom state has been named the first black woman president of Harvard Law Review.She follows the footstep

0 News 02/02/2017 06:36:00 Bill Belichick: American's coaching career is reportedly in sight

Bill Belichick: American's coaching career is reportedly in sight

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and the New England Patriots defied time again this season en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 51. For years, the NFL world

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 12/09/2016 09:00:00 Tension in the Palace

Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 21/07/2016 13:11:00 Crazy Sex Passion 2

Crazy Sex Passion 2

This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story.    Starring; Kanayo

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:18:00 Dangerous Models

Dangerous Models

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:43:00 Tears of Sacrifice 2

Tears of Sacrifice 2

Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:36:00 Main Stream

Main Stream

Nollywood movie starring Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko,Oge Okoye, Tunde Ojora Coker, Comfort Giwa, Chris Onyenso,Tunde Shado, Abiodun Adeshina

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:17:00 The Spark

The Spark

JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come