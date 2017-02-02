The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration.

On Friday, the president ordered a review of Dodd-Frank, the 2010 financial regulatory law, and directed the secretary of labor to review the fiduciary rule, a regulation set to go into effect in April.

The president has derided Dodd-Frank as "a disaster" and promised to "do a big number" on the law.

Trump said on Friday that he hoped to talk to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon about revising Dodd-Frank.

"There is nobody better to tell me about Dodd-Frank than Jamie," Trump said. "So he has to tell me about it, but we expect to be cutting a lot from Dodd-Frank because I have so many people, friends of mine, that have nice businesses, and they can't borrow money. They can't get money from the banks — they just can't get any money because the banks won't let them borrow because of rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank."

A full dismantling of Dodd-Frank is unlikely, according to industry analysts.

"Fitch does not believe that the Dodd-Frank Act will be repealed in full; however, select provisions are potentially subject to substantial revision," said Joo-Yung Lee, head of North American financial institutions at Fitch Ratings.

The administration is set to look at three key areas of the rule:

Systemically important financial institutions

Systemically important financial institutions, or SIFIs, are corporations designated by the Federal Reserve as large enough to pose a risk to the overall economy if they were to collapse.

The Trump administration and many companies such as General Electric have hammered this label because of the additional regulatory burden that comes with the designation.

Proponents of the designation argue that stricter regulations are justified because of the "outsized risk" those companies pose to the economy.

However, opponents, such as White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, say the multimillion-dollar costs SIFIs face are bad for business and slow down growth. In particular, Cohn has said that nonbanks should not be designated as SIFIs.

"These comments reinforce our belief that the nonbank SIFI insurers — PRU, AIG, MET — will be de-designated and that the odds of additional nonbank SIFI designations in this administration are effectively zero," said Isaac Boltansky of the research firm Compass Point.

Orderly Liquidation Authority

The Orderly Liquidation Authority was implemented as a response to the massive bank failures that transpired during the height of the financial crisis. It aims to provide financial institutions that are on the brink of collapse with mechanisms to efficiently liquidate without a government bailout and tackle the "too big to fail" problem.

Cohn told Bloomberg TV on Friday that the OLA didn't work.

"We think it's a problem," he said. "We're going to deal with the problem.

"No one has proven and no one can prove that orderly liquidation works," he added. "There's controversy to the plans, whether the plans are viable or not viable. We need to get some type of mechanism that we all agree works under every scenario. The one thing Dodd-Frank never really dealt with — it never really dealt with 'too big to fail."

Other Wall Streeters have expressed similar views. Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager and Republican donor, said in a January letter from his hedge fund to investors that the OLA was a "dangerous" rel="noFollow" expansion of regulatory power.

"There is no need for a separate resolution authority for large financial institutions, especially one which gives such arbitrary authority to a tiny group of regulators who have no ability to discern, in the midst of a crisis, what the heck is actually going on and what needs to be done," the letter said.

The Volcker rule

The Volcker rule was established to prevent banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan from making speculative trades with their own money, a practice many lawmakers believed exacerbated the 2008 crisis. On Wall Street, it's referred to as proprietary trading.

But many Wall Streeters blame the Volcker rule for affecting market liquidity. Federal Reserve staff published a paper in December that found that the Volcker rule had a negative effect on corporate bond liquidity, or the ease with which buyers and sellers can find each other.

In its fourth-quarter letter to investors, Singer's Elliott Management railed against the rule, saying, "The ban is metaphysical, has significant loopholes, diminishes market liquidity, and is the wrong approach to mitigating and managing risk."

Terry Duffy, the CEO of CME Group, told Business Insider last month that he questioned its efficacy.

"I don't know if it should be repealed, but it should be modified," he said. "Liquidity is critically important, and the fewer people you have providing liquidity, the less efficient the markets become.

"And a lot of people say that makes it less efficient for Wall Street. It doesn't make it less efficient for Wall Street; it makes it less efficient for people around the world. Liquidity is extremely important whether you're trading in the markets or whatever you're doing in life."