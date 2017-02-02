The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us

With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration.
On Friday, the president ordered a review of Dodd-Frank, the 2010 financial regulatory law, and directed the secretary of labor to review the fiduciary rule, a regulation set to go into effect in April.
The president has derided Dodd-Frank as "a disaster" and promised to "do a big number" on the law.
Trump said on Friday that he hoped to talk to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon about revising Dodd-Frank.
"There is nobody better to tell me about Dodd-Frank than Jamie," Trump said. "So he has to tell me about it, but we expect to be cutting a lot from Dodd-Frank because I have so many people, friends of mine, that have nice businesses, and they can't borrow money. They can't get money from the banks — they just can't get any money because the banks won't let them borrow because of rules and regulations in Dodd-Frank."
A full dismantling of Dodd-Frank is unlikely, according to industry analysts.
"Fitch does not believe that the Dodd-Frank Act will be repealed in full; however, select provisions are potentially subject to substantial revision," said Joo-Yung Lee, head of North American financial institutions at Fitch Ratings.
The administration is set to look at three key areas of the rule:
Systemically important financial institutions
Systemically important financial institutions(Getty/Andrew Burton)
Systemically important financial institutions, or SIFIs, are corporations designated by the Federal Reserve as large enough to pose a risk to the overall economy if they were to collapse.
The Trump administration and many companies such as General Electric have hammered this label because of the additional regulatory burden that comes with the designation.
Proponents of the designation argue that stricter regulations are justified because of the "outsized risk" those companies pose to the economy.
However, opponents, such as White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, say the multimillion-dollar costs SIFIs face are bad for business and slow down growth. In particular, Cohn has said that nonbanks should not be designated as SIFIs.
"These comments reinforce our belief that the nonbank SIFI insurers — PRU, AIG, MET — will be de-designated and that the odds of additional nonbank SIFI designations in this administration are effectively zero," said Isaac Boltansky of the research firm Compass Point.
Orderly Liquidation Authority
Orderly Liquidation Authority(flickr/Thomas Leuthard)
The Orderly Liquidation Authority was implemented as a response to the massive bank failures that transpired during the height of the financial crisis. It aims to provide financial institutions that are on the brink of collapse with mechanisms to efficiently liquidate without a government bailout and tackle the "too big to fail" problem.
Cohn told Bloomberg TV on Friday that the OLA didn't work.
"We think it's a problem," he said. "We're going to deal with the problem.
"No one has proven and no one can prove that orderly liquidation works," he added. "There's controversy to the plans, whether the plans are viable or not viable. We need to get some type of mechanism that we all agree works under every scenario. The one thing Dodd-Frank never really dealt with — it never really dealt with 'too big to fail."
Other Wall Streeters have expressed similar views. Paul Singer, the billionaire hedge fund manager and Republican donor, said in a January letter from his hedge fund to investors that the OLA was a "dangerous" rel="noFollow" expansion of regulatory power.
"There is no need for a separate resolution authority for large financial institutions, especially one which gives such arbitrary authority to a tiny group of regulators who have no ability to discern, in the midst of a crisis, what the heck is actually going on and what needs to be done," the letter said.
The Volcker rule
The Volcker rule(Margin Call)
The Volcker rule was established to prevent banks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan from making speculative trades with their own money, a practice many lawmakers believed exacerbated the 2008 crisis. On Wall Street, it's referred to as proprietary trading.
But many Wall Streeters blame the Volcker rule for affecting market liquidity. Federal Reserve staff published a paper in December that found that the Volcker rule had a negative effect on corporate bond liquidity, or the ease with which buyers and sellers can find each other.
In its fourth-quarter letter to investors, Singer's Elliott Management railed against the rule, saying, "The ban is metaphysical, has significant loopholes, diminishes market liquidity, and is the wrong approach to mitigating and managing risk."
Terry Duffy, the CEO of CME Group, told Business Insider last month that he questioned its efficacy.
"I don't know if it should be repealed, but it should be modified," he said. "Liquidity is critically important, and the fewer people you have providing liquidity, the less efficient the markets become.
"And a lot of people say that makes it less efficient for Wall Street. It doesn't make it less efficient for Wall Street; it makes it less efficient for people around the world. Liquidity is extremely important whether you're trading in the markets or whatever you're doing in life."
Related Articles
Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy
A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop. The order was given by Magistrate Davies
The wave of Wall Street deregulation is upon us
With the stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump potentially started the unwinding of many of the hallmark financial regulations of the Obama administration. On Friday,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG
- BBOG has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to check killings by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna - The group demanded that the President should visit
How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer
Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall
Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau
- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing
FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants
- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August
Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017
The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote. Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017 Dangote net worth A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5
Most Read NewsView all posts
Rascality does not know party boundaries
By Emmanuel Aziken When Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State cries of being a victim of alleged political contrivances weaved by agents and agencies of the
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Sen Andy Uba dumps PDP, defects to APC
Sen. Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Uba
Nigeria: We Are Not Aware Of HIV Cure By Abia Professor – Health Minister
The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has said that he was not aware of a cure for HIV/AIDS by Prof. Maduike Ezeibe of a
Francois Fillon: Embattled presidential candidate faces elimination in French election
French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, under fire for allegedly giving his wife fake jobs, would be routed in the first round of voting, according to
Biafran Market Onitsha On Fire
The Biafran Market in Onitsha is said to be on fire.News about the inferno is scanty but sources said that the market is located around
Most Watched Movies
Witch As Second Wife
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,
College Girls Are Back
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
Book Of Haragon 2
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Post Your Comment below: >>