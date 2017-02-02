Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Sexual Abuse: Man in trouble for raping 7-yr-old boy

A 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, has been remanded in prison for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy at his shop.

The order was given by  Magistrate Davies Abegunde of the Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ikeja.

According to reports, the boy was on an errand to the accused, which offered him an avenue to sexually abuse him through the anus.

Sergeant Raphael Donny, the police prosecutor on the case revealed that the accused committed the offence on January 13, 2017.

ALSO READ: 39-yr-old man arrested for raping 16-yr-old boy in Benue

He said, “The accused lured the boy into his inner shop and defiled him through his anus.

“The victim told his mother when the pain was unbearable for him and the accused was apprehended.”

The offence contravenes Section 135 of the Criminal Law of the State, 2011.

