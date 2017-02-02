State of the nation: Tuface insists protests’ll go on in Lagos, Abuja

*No ban on peaceful protests — Presidency
*What the law says about public protest
By Charles Kumolu
BARLEY 24 hours after the Lagos State Police Command vowed to stop the planned protests against bad governance being convened by Tuface Idibia, the famous Afro-Pop artiste has vowed to go on with the exercise.
The event which was earlier scheduled to hold in Lagos only would also hold in Abuja on February 6, 2017. Tuface, who made his insistence known on his Instagram account, said the events being organised on the platform of the 2Face Foundation, would commence at 8: am in Lagos and 9: am in Abuja.
2face
In a move indicative that the protests tagged: One Voice, One Nigeria were explicitly about Nigeria, interested participants were asked to put on green attires. Yesterday’s post to the effect that the protests would go on, was on the heels of a similar notice by a civil society organisation, Enough Is Enough, EiE.
Tuface said the protests were meant to sensitise the Nigerian authorities over the increasing hardship in the country.
The insistence by Tuface generated so many comments on his Instagram account from would-be protesters, who maintained that the grinding hardship in Nigeria made the protests inevitable.
As of the time of filing this report, the social media was abuzz with comments against the plan to stop the protest.
Instructively, those, who questioned the reasons adduced by the Police, insisted that it was the responsibility of the law enforcement agency to maintain law and order during the exercise.
Even a few, who were less sympathetic to the protests, reminded the Police that the right to protest was inalienable.
While dismissing the reasons given by the Police, others pointed at past protests which held in the country without being stopped by the law. The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Fatai Owoseni had said that Tuface lacked the capacity to contain the kind of crowd the protests would attract. “We know that Tuface does not have the capacity to contain such a crowd and we will not fold our hands and watch while things go out of hand,” he said last Wednesday.
Instructively, Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution granted the freedom of expression, including the right to be heard and to disseminate information.
Section 40 provides the freedom of association while Section 38 gave Nigerians the right to freedom of movement and peaceful assembly.
Meanwhile, the Presidency, yesterday, said it was not against the right of Nigerians to stage peaceful protests. This was made known by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. Laolu Akande.
Disclosing this on his Twitter handle, he said: “This administration will not prevent Nigerians from expressing themselves in peaceful protests, it is a fundamental right of the people. No government has ever laid out the kind of Social Investment Programme the Buhari government is now running across the nation that will touch millions.”
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda
- Nigeria's National Assembly has resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break for 2017 legislative business - The two National Assembly chambers have prioritised
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
Southern Kaduna Killings: Christians marked 'National Mourning Day'
- Millions of Christians in Kaduna observed a mourning day over the ongoing killings in southern Kaduna - On Sunday 8, the Christians, all dressed in
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Hurricane Trump: President fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Video)
Emergng reports suggest that President Trump has fired the US attorney general for defiance of his Immigration Orders. Hurricane Trump: President fires US Attorney General for
Trump Inauguration: 7 memorable speeches in American history
Today, January 20, is a day many Americans will not forget. Donald J Trump against all odds is to be sworn in as the 45th
Most Read NewsView all posts
I was blackmailed for allegedly putting UCTH funds in MMM— Prof. Agan, CMD
•’ICPC threatened to jail us for paying for outsourced services’ By Emmanuel Una Professor Thomas Agan is the Chief Medical Director of University of Calabar Teaching
Shun negetive values, vices; Ambode charges students
…Lays Foundation Of Two Additional Model Colleges Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday advised students in the State to fully embrace the opportunities being
No money to conduct LG polls in Bauchi – Commissioner
The Bauchi State Government on Monday declared that it has no money to give to the State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct local council elections. The
Nigerian woman incurres £500,000 bill after giving birth to quadruplets
Nigerian woman incurred a bill of £500,000 after giving birth to quadruplets at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in London. The 43-year-old woman, Priscilla, who had
Video: Nigeria in darkness because Jonathan had incompetent people managing economy - Fashola
- Minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, back in 2015, said Nigeria was in darkness because the country had incompetent people managing
Liverpool FC: Blame me says Klopp after Reds crash out
Jurgen Klopp accepted responsibility for Liverpool's stunning FA Cup fourth round exit as Championship club Wolves earned a shock 2-1 win at Anfield. Klopp's line-up featured
Most Watched Movies
Doro Queens 2
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
Lazy Men
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Post Your Comment below: >>