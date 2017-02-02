Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Vampire was not treated like king – Prisons Spokesperson

By Charles Kumolu

THE Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Prisons Service, NPS, Mr. Francis Enabore has said that the kidnap kingpin, Mr. Chibuzor Henry, alias Vampire, who escaped at the High Court premises in Owerri, was never given special treatment while in custody.

Enabore, who said this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard against the backdrop of reports to the effect that the escaped prisoner lived large in detention, specifically denied that Vampire had no access to mobile phones.

His words: “It is wrong for anyone to allege that people live like kings in the prison. The manner we keep prisoners is spelt out in our rules of engagement. To allege that some prisoners live like kings is wrong. It is misinformation.

All I know is that the issue of phones being smuggled into the prisons has been a challenge to us. We have been battling it and it is not just a challenge in Nigeria, it happens all over the world. Our responsibility is to ensure that it does not happen. We don’t allow it. What is important is to ensure that people don’t smuggle phones into the prisons. Whenever we find out that it happened, we have a structure and our ways of handling it.

We don’t allow it. What is important is to ensure that people don’t smuggle phones into the prisons. Whenever we find out that it happened, we have a structure and our ways of handling it.

‘’Vampire is one out of the 3000 persons in that prison. So, it is sheer exaggeration for someone to say that the service allowed him to live like a king. Anyone, who knows the prison, knows that it was not built like a palace. All the prisons were built in the same pattern.

What people don’t understand is that we have the mandate to keep people alive. And we have always been doing that. For instance, an ex-governor, who is detained, cannot be kept in the same cell with kidnappers or hardened criminals. We use our discretion to ensure that prisoners are separated.”

