That Oba of Benin’s visit to Obaseki

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

That Oba of Benin’s visit to Obaseki

By SIMON EBEGBULEM, BENIN CITY

It is becoming obvious that the two major leaders in Edo state today, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11 and Governor Godwin Obaseki, share the same vision and mission and have the will to take drastic decisions in areas that have been very problematic to the people of the state over the years.

Immediately Oba Ewuare 11 became the Oba of Benin, his first assignment was to ban Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the seven Local Government Areas in Edo South. This singular decision endeared him to the people of the Kingdom because these CDAs had become killer groups in various communities. In fact there are communities today whose elders have fled as they have become the targets of killing by the youths who occupied these positions and saw the elders as threats to their interests

On his part, Governor Obaseki on the 31st of December, 2016 banned collection of taxes, levies and all dues in the state by private indigenes who used to do that on behalf of the state government in previous administrations. These collectors had become a threat to the state as they harassed innocent citizens and visitors over one levy or the other and painting the state in bad light.

And knowing that this was a major problem in the state, Obaseki banned it and sent a bill to the state House of Assembly which will ensure that all levies and taxes that are collected by government agents are paid directly to the coffers of the government. This decision was again received with a loud applause.

Also, as Obaseki has been strategizing on how to fulfil the 200,000 jobs he promised to Edo people, Oba Ewuare is working hard to ensure the establishment of an Export Free Zone in Gelegele which will also create employment for the people of the state. And working towards the same direction, Obaseki returned from China two weeks ago where he met with investors who are willing to come and develop the Export Free zone.

In appreciation of what the governor had done so far, Oba Ewuare 11, paid a royal visit to Governor Obaseki two weeks ago with his senior chiefs and held discussions for several hours where issues that border on security, economy, and employment were tackled.

Ewuare II commends Gov Obaseki

Emerging from the private meeting, Oba Ewuare said that he was impressed with the activities of the governor particularly his efforts in ensuring the realization of his dream, which was the establishment of an Export Free Zone in Gelegele.

His words: “I have been passionate about the export free processing zone. When President Buhari came to visit me at Uselu when I was Ediaken N’Uselu, I mentioned it to him. I repeated it in the coronation speech and then reiterated it when the governor visited me as the Oba of Benin. This is to show how passionate I am about the Export free zone.

“When I was in Rome I tried to bring some investors to Benin, to develop the Gelegele sea port specifically. But I was advised by some professionals that if I focused on the development of Gelegele sea port, the Federal Government would not support it but if I looked towards the development of Export free zone tied to agro allied industries, the government would like it. So I looked at it and I started working on that ever since and when I came to Nigeria I focused on it”.

Palace forges partnership with state govt

Giving his royal blessings to Obaseki’s administration, Oba Ewuare 11 declared: “I want to appeal to other members of the government to please support the governor. I want to assure you of the support of the palace. We want to assure you that you have the full support of our ancestors to be where you are. You should feel comfortable in your office.

If you have any issue don’t hesitate to come to me personally as you are already doing and we will always assist your government to succeed. By the grace of God and our ancestors you will succeed in your tenure. We have discussed areas of mutual cooperation where the palace and the state government will cooperate as I mentioned in my speech during inauguration”.

Edo will become Nigeria’s economic hub——Obaseki

An elated Obaseki then responded: “No honour can be greater than this when your father decides to greet and honour you and pray for you, you cannot ask for more. We realized that Edo state more than any other state in the country, has tremendous advantages that will make it a major economic center in this country.

We also have a very high agricultural potentials unlike Lagos and many other states And one other asset which we have like Lagos which we never really thought about is access to international trade through the Gelegele axis.

And if we are going to re-enact our glory days, it is an asset we cannot continue to ignore and that is why we took steps to make sure that we fast track the process of making Gelegele an industrial and agricultural hub. We were in China to meet some potential investors and the interest was very encouraging.

“The issue of CDAs is an issue that we must stem because it will be very difficult and challenging to create 200,000 jobs if we don’t put order in our land administration system in Edo state. We have finalized a draft bill which we are sending to the state House of Assembly. This will criminalize any act by any CDA because the status today does not criminalize the activities of these people.

“We have also looked very closely at the issue of governance particularly at the local government level. The constitution permits only state actors to collect government revenue because we began to see a very dangerous trend where private people and groups have become a lot more efficient in collecting revenues in the name of the state for themselves and they were becoming a threat to the state itself.

We could not sit back and allow such situation to continue, we had to allow stop it. We also sent our first bill to the state House of Assembly harmonizing all taxes and levies in the state. I want to assure you that we are very clear, we are very determined in ensuring that Edo state is restored to its pride of place in this country and we become the economic hub which we are naturally destined to be in this country” he stated.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 31 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 36 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 40 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 48 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 53 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 48 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 54 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 58 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

19 hours ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 3 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 28 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 32 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 38 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 42 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours 2 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 08/01/2017 08:20:00 This Video of a groom crying on his wedding day will melt your hearts

This Video of a groom crying on his wedding day will melt your hearts

A man who deeply loves his woman. I hope their marriage lasts forever!    

0 Videos 23/01/2017 02:21:00 Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Mexican man with world's largest penis aims for porn career in United States

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera from Saltillo, Mexico, has the longest p*nis in the world, with a member measuring a mammoth 18.9 inches, making Jonah Falcon’s famed

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:43:00 How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer

How Adeboye can return as RCCG General Overseer

Pastor Enoch Adeboye can return as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) if the church’s Governing Council says so. Pastor Adeboye Recall

0 Videos 25/01/2017 06:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:14:00 American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

- An American man has sued five Nigerians for defrauding him - The 5 defendants are owing the American a sum of N6.6 billion which was

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:24:00 Two women caught on camera fighting

Two women caught on camera fighting

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 13:50:00 Zimbabwe protest leader detained at Harare airport

Zimbabwe protest leader detained at Harare airport

The Zimbabwean pastor who led protests last year against President Robert Mugabe’s authoritarian government was arrested at Harare airport Wednesday as he returned to the

0 News 31/01/2017 06:56:00 Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star in China for big money move

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star in China for big money move

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala is reportedly in China to sign a big money deal with a Chinese club. Oshoala has been with Arsenal Ladies since

0 News 03/02/2017 02:36:00 5 suspected Boko Haram chiefs have been arrested by Nigerian Army

5 suspected Boko Haram chiefs have been arrested by Nigerian Army

- The theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor discloses that five Boko Haram chiefs were arrested following collaboration by the army and vigilantes

0 News 28/01/2017 10:09:00 How top NNPC officials allegedly embezzled 70 million dollars under Yar'adua, Jonathan

How top NNPC officials allegedly embezzled 70 million dollars under Yar'adua, Jonathan

- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has, again, invited fresh bids for its failed enterprise- This is after wasting billions in almost a decade -

0 News 29/01/2017 22:59:00 Crisis rocks Igbo’s oldest monarchy

Crisis rocks Igbo’s oldest monarchy

*As Eze Nri dissolves council, draws battle line with cabinet By Vincent Ujumadu Awka— A MAJOR crisis has erupted in the ancient Nri Kingdom in Anambra

0 News 03/02/2017 21:52:00 PDP: 'This party is not broke' - Adeyeye

PDP: 'This party is not broke' - Adeyeye

The Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under has denied an allegation that the party was financially broke and could not meet up with

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:19:00 Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

Hour of Grace

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:28:00 My Matrimonial Bed 2

My Matrimonial Bed 2

Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:52:00 Tears Of Sacrifice

Tears Of Sacrifice

Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:19:00 Game Of Romance

Game Of Romance

Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:32:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:58:00 Doro Queens

Doro Queens

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh