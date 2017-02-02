TCN: Our position — AfDB

- …Explains $155m deal..As FG confirms Mohammed as Atiku’s
- ..As FG confirms Mohammed as Atiku’s replacement
By Chris Ochayi
THE African Development Bank, AFDB, yesterday, said it acted in line with a request from the Nigerian Government to release its staff, Mr. Usman Gur Mohammed to head the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, for a period of one year.
The AFDB in a statement issued by its Senior Communications Officer, Nigeria Country Office, Fatimah Abubakar Alkali, in Abuja, explained the bank approved the request to support the government in its power sector reforms.
According to the statement, “the African Development Bank, AfDB, approved a $155 million loan for the Economic and Power Sector Reform Programme, EPSERP, which became effective on 19th October 2012.
“The support was aimed at improving power systems and the business environment and also sustaining growth through sound macroeconomic policies and budget priorities. The amount was fully disbursed in 2 tranches on 1st March 2013 and 21st December 2015 respectively.
power
“The programme will benefit the entire population of Nigeria in terms of extended access to a more reliable supply of electricity at improved quality and reduced cost.”
The bank further remarked that, “The EPSERP will have a major positive impact on the private sector through the substantial reduction in the cost of doing business for all economic sectors, particularly in the formal and informal manufacturing and service activities which are seriously constrained by the power supply gaps.
“On 19th September 2016, the AfDB received a request from the Federal Government of Nigeria for the release of one of its staffers to serve as interim Chief Executive for 12 months.” The bank approved this request to support the government in its power sector reforms.
“The staff member has been granted a special leave without pay for 12 months. The African Development Bank is committed to assisting Nigeria achieve the objectives of its reforms in the power sector in accordance with the priorities already approved by the authorities. It is to be noted here, that the appointment of the TCN management is a prerogative of the national authorities.”
Meanwhile, Federal Government has confirmed its approval of the secondment of Usman Gur Mohammed as the interim Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Mr. Louis Edozien said in a statement yesterday that Mr. Mohammed has resumed duty with a 12- month non-extendable deadline to complete his transformational mandate.
According to him, “Nigeria’s power sector is in transition from a vertically integrated government owned statutory monopoly to an industry in which private and publicly owned companies interact through contracts under the regulation of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
“Since 2013 the generation companies who produce the electricity we all consume and the distribution companies who deliver it to our homes, industries and businesses, are now been mainly privately owned companies. TCN, which transmits the electricity from the generation companies to the distribution companies for onward delivery and sale to customers, is currently owned by Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).
“In this role TCN operates two important licenses issued by NERC. As the Transmission Services Provider (TSP), TCN owns and operates the 132KV and 330KV high tension transmission lines and the 330/132/33KV substations that make up Nigeria’s national grid.
“As the Independent Systems Operator (ISO), TCN monitors and controls the national grid and when and how the power stations, which are owned by different companies, can supply electricity for delivery to distribution companies in the safe and orderly way. TCN charges the distribution companies for these services.
From 2012 to 2016 Manitoba Hydro International of Canada ran TCN as a management contractor. With the exit of Manitoba, Mr. Mohammed comes with a clear mandate to review, validate and implement of the best management structure, strategy, business plan and processes to take TCN, both TSP and ISO, to the next level of operational effectiveness.
“Mr. Mohammed has resumed duty with a 12 month non-extendable deadline to complete his transformational mandate and set TSP and ISO on a path of greater operational efficiency and effectiveness, and enhanced responsiveness to the needs of the generation companies and distribution companies, who are TCN’s customers.
Mr. Mohammed was until his secondment the Principal Power Utility Transformation Specialist in the AfDB’s Nigeria Country Department. He joined the service of the AfDB in 2009. He has in various senior level management roles been in charge of financial control, power utility policy and transformation.
Before joining AfDB, Mr. Mohammed worked for the then National Electric Power Authority (NEPA). He served as the Secretary of Revenue Cycle Management project which was NEPA’s first Public Private Partnership initiative.
“He also served as head of financial management for TCN’s Project Management Unit (PMU), the agency that supervises transmission projects financed by the World Bank with a mandate to implement best procurement practices for the World Bank financed projects.
“He also served as a lead member of the institutional reform team that completed the various studies that prepared TCN for the current reforms being implemented in Nigeria’s power sector.
“Mr. Mohammed is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the various professional bodies related to his profession. He holds a BSc Degree Degree Hons. Accountancy, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and a Master of Business Administration (Management), Bayero University Kano.”
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors
Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises
Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, general, 5 others dead (photos)
A Cameroonian helicopter on a mission to fighting Boko Haran terrorists have crashed. The helicopter crashed during an inspection mission The military helicopter was said to have
''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]
US President-elect, Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta on Wednesday after attacking the media organization during
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram
- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting
Boko Haram is an offshoot of the Salafi movement in northern Nigeria
Editor's note: An assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Alex Thurston writes on the origin of terrorist group, Boko Haram in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Klopp warns Liverpool to be wary of Hull threat
Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool not to underestimate Hull when they try to revive their title challenge at the Premier League strugglers on Saturday. Klopp’s side
Mourinho angered by Man United scoring problems
Manchester United’s players must give Zlatan Ibrahimovic more support if they are to make a serious challenge for Champions League qualification, manager Jose Mourinho said
Does FG need task force to bring down food prices?
Fred Udo (A chartered accountant and tax consultant) It is not about enforcement of prices by a special task force. Government needs to encourage production of
Donald Trump: Iran denies US wrestling team visas after travel ban
Iran has refused visas for US athletes due to compete in an international wrestling tournament in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban on predominantly
Lilian Esoro: Actress gives estranged husband hilarious birthday shout out
Today, February 2, 2017, is Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin's birthday. The manager got a shout out from his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro. play Lilian Esoro shares
Man cuts off his wife’s ears
A man in northern Afghanistan has cut off his young wife’s ears, the head of a hospital caring for her said Wednesday, confirming the brutal
Most Watched Movies
A Cry For Help 2
A Cry For Help 2
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Forbidden Kiss
Starring; Tonto Dikeh
My Woman Was Taken From Me
A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Victim Of Life
A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her
Post Your Comment below: >>