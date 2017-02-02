Give Obaseki a chance to succeed, Obahiagbon tells Edo APC leaders, lawmakers

By SIMON EBEGBULEM
IMMEDIATE Pastor, Chief of Staff to the state Government, Mr Patrick Obahiagbon (Igodomigodo), yesterday appealed to leaders of the All Progressives Congress and members of the Edo State House of Assembly to give Governor Godwin Obaseki the desired result to succeed.
He said the recent comment made by the governor that Government House was not a place where money is shared should not be misconstrued as the governor was only trying to explain that the scare resources in his possession would be managed to the betterment of the generality of the people of the state.
According to him, “Am flummoxed to hear that Mr Governors utilitarian and edifying asseveration as to discourage the perception that government house is a place where money is shared is generating furore. I have no doubt that old habits die hard but our people must be awakened from their slumber to the naked realization of the fact that we are practicing a democracy and not money politics.
What about our teeming citizens who are unable to make it to the sacred precincts of government house?
“Where do they get their own share of the money from? The Governor must be encouraged to
husband and canalize our scarce resources for the overall benefit of our people” he said.
Reacting to the tension in the state House of Assembly, Obahiagbon who was former Majority Leader of the House, said “ Mine is a passionate appeal to our respected members of the House of Assembly and to call their attention to the fact that whereas the principles of checks and balances for the
collective good should be encouraged but it must not be used as a weapon for narcissistic economic and political aggrandizement to the utter peril of the Edo state commonwealth.
“I urge and plead with my honourable colleagues in the Edo state House of Assembly to work in tandem with Mr Governor in consolidating and building upon the pioneering and humongous efforts of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.
“I am in cahoots with the pellucid explanations already offered by the Secretary to the state government that an irrefrangible template that satiates the Governor’s vision need to be erected before the full panoply of government can be put in place. The political class should exercise some more patience in the circumstance. It is a marathon race” he stated.
