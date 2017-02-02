Give Obaseki a chance to succeed, Obahiagbon tells Edo APC leaders, lawmakers

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Give Obaseki a chance to succeed, Obahiagbon tells Edo APC leaders, lawmakers

By SIMON EBEGBULEM

IMMEDIATE Pastor, Chief of Staff to the state Government, Mr Patrick Obahiagbon (Igodomigodo), yesterday appealed to leaders of the All Progressives Congress and members of the Edo State House of Assembly to give Governor Godwin Obaseki the desired result to succeed.

He said the recent comment made by the governor that Government House was not a place where money is shared should not be misconstrued as the governor was only trying to explain that the scare resources in his possession would be managed to the betterment of the generality of the people of the state.

According to him, “Am flummoxed to hear that Mr Governors utilitarian and edifying asseveration as to discourage the perception that government house is a place where money is shared is generating  furore. I have no doubt that old habits die hard but our people must be awakened from their slumber to the naked realization of the fact that we are practicing a democracy and not money politics.

What about our teeming citizens who are unable to make it to the sacred precincts of government house?

“Where do they get their own share of the money from? The Governor must be encouraged to

husband and canalize our scarce resources for the overall benefit of our people” he said.

Reacting to the tension in the state House of Assembly, Obahiagbon who was former Majority Leader of the House, said “ Mine is a passionate appeal to our respected members of the House of Assembly and to call their attention to the fact that whereas the principles of checks and balances for the

collective good should be encouraged but it must not be used as a weapon for narcissistic economic and political aggrandizement to the utter peril of the Edo state commonwealth.

“I urge and plead with my honourable colleagues in the Edo state House of Assembly to work in tandem with Mr Governor in consolidating and building upon the pioneering and humongous efforts of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“I am in cahoots with the pellucid explanations already offered by the Secretary to the state government that an irrefrangible template that satiates the Governor’s vision need to be erected before the full panoply of government can be put in place. The political class should exercise some more patience in the circumstance. It is a  marathon race” he stated.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 35 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 39 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 47 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 52 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 47 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 53 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 57 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

18 hours 59 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 2 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 27 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 31 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 37 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 41 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours 1 minute ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 10:42:00 NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc nationwide

- NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc - The order came as a result of Total terminating appointments of some workers for joining union The

0 Videos 09/01/2017 03:28:00 Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)

Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)

A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:07:00 Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)

For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:32:00 Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list

Illuminati members in Kenya – Top 10 list

Do you think Illuminati rule the world? Do the members of this surreptitious society know all the world top-secrets? Many people on the planet believe

0 Videos 01/02/2017 04:23:00 Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official

Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official

- The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said the the number of air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 - The

0 Videos 09/01/2017 10:12:00 FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019

FIRE FOR FIRE! Adeboye blasts FG, tells church members to prepare for 2019

- The new general overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye has called on members of his church to become active

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 04/02/2017 02:13:00 Bovi, Stella Damasus, Others to Boycott Tuface Idibia's Protest [LIST]

Bovi, Stella Damasus, Others to Boycott Tuface Idibia's Protest [LIST]

Tuface Idibia may have the support of Nigerians for the planned anti-government protest but some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry will be boycotting

0 News 31/01/2017 08:00:00 Airtel Denies Africa Exit After Strong Q3 Report

Airtel Denies Africa Exit After Strong Q3 Report

Airtel has reaffirmed that it remains committed to Africa and will continue to invest in its operations to grow sustainably in Africa and denied media

0 News 02/02/2017 02:17:00 N-Power second batch list: How to check your name

N-Power second batch list: How to check your name

N-Power is an employment scheme set up by the federal government to help graduates secure the proper training and employment necessary to help the nation's

0 News 02/02/2017 08:17:00 Just in: Suspected Fulani herdsmen arrested with 2 exotic AK-47 guns, cutlasses (photos)

Just in: Suspected Fulani herdsmen arrested with 2 exotic AK-47 guns, cutlasses (photos)

Some armed men alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were today arrested at Samaru Kataf roundabout, Kaduna.2 Fulani herdsmen arrested with 2 AK 47 rifles and

0 News 03/02/2017 22:40:00 Give Obaseki a chance to succeed, Obahiagbon tells Edo APC leaders, lawmakers

Give Obaseki a chance to succeed, Obahiagbon tells Edo APC leaders, lawmakers

By SIMON EBEGBULEM IMMEDIATE Pastor, Chief of Staff to the state Government, Mr Patrick Obahiagbon (Igodomigodo), yesterday appealed to leaders of the All Progressives Congress and

0 News 31/01/2017 07:20:00 NAFDAC: Don urges agency to enforce standard in garri production

NAFDAC: Don urges agency to enforce standard in garri production

A food science technologist has called for the enforcement of standard in the production of granulated cassava (Garri) to ensure it is safety for consumption.  Dennis

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:34:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:17:00 Dirty Mistakes

Dirty Mistakes

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But

0 Movies 29/07/2016 11:55:00 A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

A Cry For Help 2

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:19:00 Ghost In Love

Ghost In Love

Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:22:00 4 Brothers Season 4

4 Brothers Season 4

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:47:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then