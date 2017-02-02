Enugu Magistrates get Laptops, others

By Dennis Agbo
Magistrates in Enugu State judiciary, yesterday received 76 laptops and 25 desktop computers and 20 printers from the state government to enhance service delivery and productivity towards the dispensation of justice.
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who made the donations noted that the items were also procured to replace the obsolete manual typewriters that had been in use in the state’s magistrates’ court prior to the magnanimity of the governor.
Receiving the items at the Enugu High Court, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, who was represented by the Chief Registrar, Mrs. Ebele Egumgbe applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his vision and kind gesture to the judiciary.
She expressed delight at the commitment of the governor towards the welfare of the magistrates, and other public servants in the state despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, adding that the modern technological devices will improve their productivity and service delivery.
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Bukola Saraki's chief of staff resigned based on personal reasons
- The chief of staff to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has resigned - Isa Galaudu tendered his resignation in November 2016, the special adviser to
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)
While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Northerners, others blast president over planned N213b from 'Tokunbo' cars
The news that the federal government’s ban on importation of fairly used cars, also known as ‘Tokunbo’ would make Nigeria earn N213 billion annually has
Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally
- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Italy to fund African states to curb migrant flow
Italy on Wednesday pledged 200 million euros ($215 million) in funds to several African countries as it seeks to slash the number of migrants risking
Sign death warrants to decongest prisons, Delta CJ urges governors
The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has urged state governors to sign death warrant of inmates on death sentence in order to decongest
Nigerians insist Seun Egbegbe is under a spell
Shortly after news broke on the blogosphere that film maker, Seun Egbegbe, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a bureau de change operator of $60,000, online
Jigawa Pilgrims Board directs pilgrims to deposit N1m
The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has directed prospective pilgrims in the state to deposit N1m for the 2017 Hajj. The Public Relations Officer of the
Everything You Need To Know About The #IStandWithNigeria Peaceful Protest March
Since the idea of a nationwide march was first mentioned, the need for urgent solutions to the challenges facing Nigerians has become very clear. The
Fayose records another victory, defeats EFCC in court
- A Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti has rejected a fresh move by the EFCC to freeze the Zenith Bank accounts of the Governor
Most Watched Movies
Pounds And Dollars
Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
Jezebel In Holy Land 2
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Girls At War Season 2
This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way
Post Your Comment below: >>