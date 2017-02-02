Osinbajo to chair forum on Economic Recovery Plan

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

Osinbajo to chair forum on Economic Recovery Plan

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is to chair an Economic Recovery Plan forum on Monday, 6 February in Abuja.

The Plan is expected to be formally launched by President Mohammadu Buhari within the month.

A release signed by the Media Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Akpandem James, explained that the forum is part of efforts towards carrying the critical sectors along and ensuring successful development of the Economic Recovery Plan.

According to the Minister, Udoma Udo Udoma, the event is being organized for representatives of the Private Sector to actively engage their public sector counterparts on the proposals.

He noted that the Ministry of Budget and National Planning was in the process of finalizing Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERGP) 2017 – 2020 development process, stating that the forum is expected to enrich the Plan development process.

