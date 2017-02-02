Osinbajo to chair forum on Economic Recovery Plan

By Emmanuel Elebeke
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is to chair an Economic Recovery Plan forum on Monday, 6 February in Abuja.
The Plan is expected to be formally launched by President Mohammadu Buhari within the month.
A release signed by the Media Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Akpandem James, explained that the forum is part of efforts towards carrying the critical sectors along and ensuring successful development of the Economic Recovery Plan.
According to the Minister, Udoma Udo Udoma, the event is being organized for representatives of the Private Sector to actively engage their public sector counterparts on the proposals.
He noted that the Ministry of Budget and National Planning was in the process of finalizing Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (NERGP) 2017 – 2020 development process, stating that the forum is expected to enrich the Plan development process.
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Buhari speaks on joining military, religious killings
- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian military never took side in protecting the country's national security - Buhari said the military during his
IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
Will RCCG ever remain the same? Nigerians react to Pastor Adeboye's retirement
Nigerians have reacted to reports that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired from his
Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting
The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust
Most Read NewsView all posts
Arms cash: Obanikoro returns N30m, to pay N417m
Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has returned a fresh sum of N30m to the Economic and Financial Crimes
Wenger won’t make deadline day moves
Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal’s squad strength means he has no need to make any last-ditch signings in the January transfer window. The Gunners, who thrashed top-flight
Just in: Osinbajo takes first crucial decision as acting president (photo)
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has sworn in five commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC) who were earlier nominated by Muhammadu Buhari. Osinbajo and the NPC
10 outrageous methods Women Use To Determine Men's Penis Size (Pictured)
Sex is really a big issue in our society today, and there are so many wrong assumptions pertaining to human sexuality. One of such misconceptions
See How Mariah Carey Hit The Gym [Photos]
Singer Mariah Carey, clad in a cleavage baring outfit, and Rihanna's Fenty Puma boots,hit the gym for some erm...workout?More below:
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS
Prof. Francis Otunta, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in Abia, has confirmed the discovery of a new drug for the
Most Watched Movies
Jealous War
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Crying Without Tears
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Forbidden Kiss
Starring; Tonto Dikeh
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Home Breaker
Vivian sleeps around with married men and unfortunately for her she always got cut by their wife.....is it that she is always unlucky or there
Post Your Comment below: >>