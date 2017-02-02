45 African countries to participate in Festac 77 @ 40

By Ebun Sessou
Director, Centre for Black Arts and African Civilization, CBAAC, Mr. Ferdinand Anikwe has said that, no less than 45 African countries have indicated interest to participate in the forthcoming celebration of the 40th anniversary of Festac77 that would start on April 1 across the country.
He also noted that, the forthcoming Festac 77 anniversary would be celebrated alongside the 80th birthday anniversary.of the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo
According to him, Japan, Canada, the United States of America, China and other developed countries outside Africa have also shown interests in participating.
The Festac 77, also known as the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture, was held in Lagos from January l5, 1977 to February 12, 1977 and 59 countries participated.
“The month-long event celebrated African culture and showcased to the world African music, fine Art, Literature, drama, dance and religion.”
