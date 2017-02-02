There’s no travel ban on Nigerians – US envoy

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

There’s no travel ban on Nigerians – US envoy

By Victoria Ojeme

United States has said Nigerians will not be banned from entering the country contrary to speculations of many. Trump had signed an executive order barring citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering the country for 90 days and also suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria , Ambassador W. Stuart Symington who said this yesterday during a press briefing in Abuja, stated that the US holds Nigeria in high esteem and would not ban its citizens from coming to US. He said the connection between our two countries has been strong and will continue to be strong tomorrow.

US President, Donald Trump

He refuted the claim that Nigeria visa status has been reduce to one year. He said that nothing has really changed in the Visa policy for Nigeria, stressing that the two years multiple entry status is still valid for Nigerians. He said U.S will not discriminate against any Nigeria based on religion or tribe.

He however stressed that should there be any visa denial for any individual it should not be constricted to discrimination.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 30 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 35 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 39 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 47 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 52 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 47 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 53 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 57 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

18 hours 59 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 2 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 27 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 31 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 37 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 41 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours 1 minute ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/01/2017 02:00:00 Residents of Otuoke, Jonathan’s town, cry out over 4-year-old power outage

Residents of Otuoke, Jonathan’s town, cry out over 4-year-old power outage

Residents of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s hometown, Otuoke, are not currently happy as they have been in darkness since 2013. They have now cried out for

0 Videos 12/01/2017 03:43:00 Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams

Religious war! Southern Kaduna killings: CAN blasts Council of Imams

- The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has replied the council of Imams and Ulama in kaduna state after the later asked for their president

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:44:00 Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank

Nigerian economy to grow by 1% in 2017 - World Bank

- The World Bank has released a report of projected growth of global economies for the year 2017 - The global financial institution names Nigeria, South

0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:50:00 NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel

NNPC Produces 4.6m Litres of Kerosene, 7.7m Litres of diesel

- Earlier this year, there was report that 3 Nigerian refineries have resumed production of Automative Gas oil (AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) - The

0 Videos 12/01/2017 06:41:00 How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?

How to distinguish plastic rice from the ordinary one?

Rice made from plastic is often called Chinese rice because it is manufactured there. Many people think that such a product should not be consumed

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:28:00 Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer breathes FIRE, says police has no right to stop Trump's rally

Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer breathes FIRE, says police has no right to stop Trump's rally

- A lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu Has said that his client's safety is paramount - The lawyer also

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 03/02/2017 15:04:00 See this Nigerian girl's tweets about Beyonce vs Kim Kardashian nude baby bump photos

See this Nigerian girl's tweets about Beyonce vs Kim Kardashian nude baby bump photos

If Kim had dared to pose for a maternity shoot like Beyonce, she would have been called unprintable names.. I guess there's really no justice

0 News 03/02/2017 10:43:00 N8.5 bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-JTF commander, Atewe, Akpobolokemi, others

N8.5 bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-JTF commander, Atewe, Akpobolokemi, others

Lagos – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday re-arraigned before a Federal High Court, Lagos, Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Atewe, and three others

0 News 29/01/2017 23:25:00 Any extradition proceeding against me’ll be illegal — Kashamu

Any extradition proceeding against me’ll be illegal — Kashamu

By Abdulwahab  Abdulah The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu, has said that initiating any extradition proceedings against him over drug dealing allegations in

0 News 03/02/2017 12:46:00 Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

Trump has a strange connection to Nikola Tesla's deadly 'impenetrable wall of force'

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words," Trump said

0 News 02/02/2017 05:50:00 FG says warning strikes are threats, unacceptable, Labour kicks

FG says warning strikes are threats, unacceptable, Labour kicks

Fidelis Soriwei,  Olalekan Adetayo and Friday Olokor, Abuja The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on Wednesday, warned labour unions in the country that

0 News 01/02/2017 05:46:00 AY Makun: "I watched you come out of an operation alive" comedian to daughter

AY Makun: "I watched you come out of an operation alive" comedian to daughter

Nigerian comedian cum actor AY Makun is celebrating his daughter, Michelle as she turns a year older today. The jester who revealed he had to catch

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:29:00 Quest For Riches 8

Quest For Riches 8

Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:58:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold

All That Glitters Is Not Gold

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 29/07/2016 11:59:00 A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

A Cry For Help

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:28:00 Oppressed

Oppressed

When the foundation of a home is characterised by chaos, home is no more haven, commotion is inevitable - the children are 'oppressed.

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:03:00 Tempted To Touch

Tempted To Touch

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:58:00 Doro Queens

Doro Queens

Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh