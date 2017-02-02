Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Maj. Gen. Atewe, Akpobolokemi re-arraigned by EFCC over N8.5b fraud

By Innocent Anaba

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, re-arraigned  Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Atewe and three others, over N8.5 billion fraud before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Atewe was charged alongside Patrick Akpobolokemi, former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and two other members of staff, Kime Engonzu and Josephine Otuaga.

They are facing an amended 22 count charge of fraud. Their re-arraignment followed the transfer of the former trial judge, Justice Saliu Saidu from Lagos to the Port Harcourt division of the court.

Former DG of NIMASA, Patrick Ziadeke Akpobolokemi (centre) being led out of court after his arraignment by EFCC in Lagos.

The accused were re-arraigned before a new judge, Justice A.O Faji, and their pleas were taken afresh.

After their re-arraignment, defence counsel asked the court to allow the accused to continue on the earlier bail granted by the previous judge.

Consequently, the judge allowed them to continue on the earlier bail granted and adjourned till February 13 and 17 for the commencement of trial.

At the last adjourned date, the EFCC had examined a prosecution witness, Mr Adamu Yusuf, who told the court how the accused converted about N4.9 billion into dollars.

