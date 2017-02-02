Mourinho Speaks: What Man Utd Needs to Qualify for Champions League

Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho says his players needs to start putting the ball in the back of the net.

United are currently sixth on the table, 4 points from the fourth position and have scored only 33 goals after 23 matches this campaign, which is their second worst ratio at this stage of the season in the Premier League era.

They also have the third worst conversation rate in the league, behind Hull City and Southampton.

“I understand what you are saying,” Mourinho said in his press conference on Friday.

“We attack so much and with so many players, and so many players have the freedom in our dynamic to reach scoring positions.

“I have to agree with you that we don’t score enough goals, and some of our players from these attacking creative positions they could –they should – score more goals.

“When you see the number of goals we score, there’s not a true relation between our attacking production and the number of payers we put in attacking positions and the number of goals we score.”