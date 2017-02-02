What We Experienced With Yahya Jammeh In Gambia – Returned Nigerian Troops

Nigerian troops that just returned from The Gambia, where they have gone on a peace-mission to mediate in the impasse in the small West African nation have recounted their experience, Nigerian Bulletin gathered.

The Nigerian troops left the nation's military base for Gambia owing to former president Yahya Jammeh's reluctance to exit office for new President Adama Barrow. The military intervention was necessary to forestall any violent move by Gambian dictator Jammeh.

Tajudeen Yusuf, Nigeria rep, Airforce Contigent – who was pleased with the outcome of the mission – explained that the former President Jammeh was actually ready for war when they got to the former Islamic state.

Few days into office, President Adama Barrow removed 'Islamic' from the country's name.

Speaking after their return, Commander Yusuf said: ''it is nice that we are able conduct the mission using deterrance and diplomacy, because by the time we got into the state house, and the house of former president Yahya Jammeh, he was actually very prepared for the war.''

--

Credits: Nigerian Bulletin