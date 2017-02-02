What We Experienced With Yahya Jammeh In Gambia – Returned Nigerian Troops

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

What We Experienced With Yahya Jammeh In Gambia – Returned Nigerian Troops

Nigerian troops that just returned from The Gambia, where they have gone on a peace-mission to mediate in the impasse in the small West African nation have recounted their experience, Nigerian Bulletin gathered.

The Nigerian troops left the nation's military base for Gambia owing to former president Yahya Jammeh's reluctance to exit office for new President Adama Barrow. The military intervention was necessary to forestall any violent move by Gambian dictator Jammeh.

upload_2017-2-4_8-15-49.png

Tajudeen Yusuf, Nigeria rep, Airforce Contigent – who was pleased with the outcome of the mission – explained that the former President Jammeh was actually ready for war when they got to the former Islamic state.

Few days into office, President Adama Barrow removed 'Islamic' from the country's name.

Speaking after their return, Commander Yusuf said: ''it is nice that we are able conduct the mission using deterrance and diplomacy, because by the time we got into the state house, and the house of former president Yahya Jammeh, he was actually very prepared for the war.''

