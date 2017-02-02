Insurgency: 840 Arrested in Kano State

An amalgamation of Nigerian security bodies has clamped down on miscreants in Kano state.

The Joint Task Force made up of the police, civil defense corps, Hisbah, KAROTA and vigilante members raided some known criminal hideouts in Kano yesterday and arrested 840 people suspected to be miscreants.

Parading the suspects police spokesman, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said 111 were foreigners. He said 101 were from Niger Republic, one from Ghana, one from Gambia and one from Sierra Leone.

Majia said the suspects included 67 minors, 112 women and 544 men, adding that 90 percent of the women were prostitutes.

He added that 53 of the arrested adults from the North-east were undergoing interrogation.

“Police launched the special operation following a security report that some insurgents from the North-east were planning to launch an attack on Kano and we succeeded in arresting 53 persons who came from that region. Whoever among them is found to be terrorist will face the wrath of the laws,” he said.