US Federal Judge Suspends Trump's Travel Ban

A United States federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary nationwide restraining order on Friday stopping President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the United States.
The Judge, James Robart, who was appointed by former President George Bush in 2003, ruled the executive order would be stopped nationwide, effective immediately.
“The Constitution prevailed today,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement after the ruling. “No one is above the law — not even the President.”
"It's our president's duty to honor this ruling and I'll make sure he does," Ferguson added.
The ruling, made at the request of Washington and Minnesota, is the broadest to date against Trump's executive order.
Ferguson, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit three days after Trump signed the executive order. The suit argued that the travel ban targets Muslims and violates constitutional rights of immigrants and their families.
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Buhari speaks on joining military, religious killings
- President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Nigerian military never took side in protecting the country's national security - Buhari said the military during his
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
This is how to end killings in southern Kaduna - El-Rufai
- Governor El-Rufai has mentioned 3 steps the Kaduna state goverment is taking to end violence in southern Kaduna - He also revealed the government's plan
Saudi Arabian military meets with Nigeria's security chief over terrorism (photos)
- The Nigerian military have been receiving international commendations since it successfully routed out Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest - The Saudi team, a seven-man
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)
A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state
Most Read NewsView all posts
Okonjo-Iweala: Former minister says she is not running for President [PICTURES]
The former minister of finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has distanced herself from a social media campaign calling on her to run for President in 2019. The
[Updated] Adebayor signs for Istanbul Basakehir
Togo captain and former English Premier League star Emmanuel Adebayor on Tuesday joined Turkish top flight side Medipol Basaksehir of Istanbul, surprise contenders for this
APGA has strong hold to win any election – Oye
Dr Victor Oye, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that the party has a strong hold on Anambra to
Photo of reverend father in church with rifle goes viral
Bayo Akinloye A photo depicting a clergyman dressed in a purple-and-white cassock with a rifle cradled in his arms has gone viral. The photo was apparently taken
How FG Plans To Jail Apostle Suleman, Oyedepo in Kuje Prison – Fayose Reveals Buhari's Mission
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the alleged attempt to detain the two clerics as “a development that could plunge Nigeria into religious crisis.”He
Green with envy! Bill Gates could become world's 1st TRILLIONAIRE
- The world's wealthiest man was worth $75 billion in 2016 - Charity organization Oxfam calculates that his wealth has grown at a rate of 11
Most Watched Movies
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Tempted To Touch
Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks......................... Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu
Wife Or Sex Mate
She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find
LADY BIANCA
Starring: Liz Benson
4 Brothers Season 1
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>