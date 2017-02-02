Zimbabwe Information Minister - Stop Judging Me, I'm Nolonger a Prostitute

Kampamba Mulenga, Zimbabwe Information Minister wants people to forget she once a commercial sex worker.
She told Patriotic Front news senior officials in Livingstone, “I am a changed person who deserve to be welcomed and accepted in the society.”
The minister who spoke in Livingstone said she was deeply saddened by some Zambians who still refer to her past of being “a sex worker” when making reference to her.
Mulenga was a known sex worker on the Copperbelt before her foray into politics.
