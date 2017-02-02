Shittu - President Buhari is Not Dead But ...

Nigeria's minister of communications Adebayo Shittu on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not dead but the country needs prayers.
Shittu made the remark at the formal opening of the 31st National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Ilorin, Kwara state, where he represented President Buhari.
''President Buhari is not dead,'' the Minister said.
“There is need to pray fervently for economic recovery. President Muhammadu Buhari is not dead, he deserves prayers for sound health as well as for the entire growth of the nation,” Shittu said.
