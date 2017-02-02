White House Reacts To Court Suspension Of Trump's Travel Ban

The White House has reacted to the suspension of President Trump controversial travel ban. A US Federal Judge in Seattle on Friday issued a temporary nationwide restraining order stopping President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the United States.
The White House pledged action “at the earliest possible time” in a late Friday statement.
"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate," the late Friday statement read.
The White House initially labeled the judge's action an "outrageous order" but within 10 minutes had sent a second, nearly identical statement that stripped out that adjective.
“The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people," it continued.
The State Department said it was working with the Department of Homeland Security to determine how the ruling affects operations, according to CNN.
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Boko Haram is not yet over in Nigeria - Junaid Muhammed
- A former House of Representatives member, Junaid Muhammed has warned that Boko Haram insurgence is not yet over - Muhammed also said there is a
Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO
- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under
JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant
- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that
Jesus is watching! MMM must come back as Nigerians refuse to give up, begin new battle
MMM participants are eagerly waiting for the return of the Ponzi scheme which froze all accounts in December 2016. Members were promised that their accounts will
A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)
- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Most Read NewsView all posts
2 students die in Nasarawa auto crashes
The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Nasarawa State, yesterday, disclosed that two students died in separate accidents in the state during the week. The Assistant
Buhari’s health: APC condemns attacks on President
Katsina – The North-West zone of All Progressive Congress (APC) has condemned the issues being raised over President Muhammadu Buhari’s health and vacation, saying it
Workers ground TCN, resist MD’s removal by Fashola
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Workers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria on Wednesday afternoon grounded activities at the firm’s Abuja headquarters for some hours in protest against
Onuesoke blasts Northern Govs over claims on incursion of foreign herdsmen
A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised governors in the northern part of the country to protect
Audu Maikori: Entertainment entrepreneur speaks on Southern Kaduna killings
Lawyer and President Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori has responded to the allegations made against him recently over his efforts to raise awareness to the
Unity Schools: NECO to commence sale of forms
The National Examinations Council (NECO) says it has concluded preparations to begin sales of its 2017 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) forms. The examination is for
Most Watched Movies
Main Stream
Nollywood movie starring Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko,Oge Okoye, Tunde Ojora Coker, Comfort Giwa, Chris Onyenso,Tunde Shado, Abiodun Adeshina
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl 2
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Crying Without Tears 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Mercy Johnson
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Dangerous Models
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Post Your Comment below: >>