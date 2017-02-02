White House Reacts To Court Suspension Of Trump's Travel Ban

The White House has reacted to the suspension of President Trump controversial travel ban. A US Federal Judge in Seattle on Friday issued a temporary nationwide restraining order stopping President Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the United States.

The White House pledged action “at the earliest possible time” in a late Friday statement.

"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate," the late Friday statement read.

The White House initially labeled the judge's action an "outrageous order" but within 10 minutes had sent a second, nearly identical statement that stripped out that adjective.

“The president’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people," it continued.

The State Department said it was working with the Department of Homeland Security to determine how the ruling affects operations, according to CNN.