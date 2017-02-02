Tu Face, Police Reach Agreement on #IStandWithNigeria Protest

The Lagos state police and Pop star Tu Face have reached a compromise concerning the upcoming #IStandWithNigeria protest, scheduled to hold on Monday.

Both sides met yesterday and according to Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, the police were concerned about the safety of residents of Lagos , including the protesters and would not want anything untoward to happen to them.

“We had a meeting with the protesters and we explained to them why we advised against the protest. A pro-government group wants to protest that same day and we don’t want a situation where there would be friction.

“We also don’t want hooligans to hijack the process and injure the protesters.

“ After explaining to them, they said they will go back and discuss with others. They said if they decide to go ahead, they won’t demonstrate but would assemble at a point and read their demands.

“That notwithstanding, we have resolved to provide security for them. It is our responsibility and we won’t shy away from it. We will ensure trouble makers do not hijack the process.”