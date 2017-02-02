Tuface insists protest must go on as planned, but there's something he wants Nigerians to do on Monday

The planned nationwide march to protest against the government of the day and the state of the nation scheduled for Monday, February 6, will go on as planned, NAIJ.com can authoritatively report.
This march gained nationwide attention when popular Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia, lent his voice to that of the Enough is Enough group which packaged the protest and several other celebrities have vowed to be present at different venues.
There had been plans by the police in Lagos state to stop the peaceful march against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, but a truce was reached on Friday, February 3, and the security operatives will now serve as back up for the people.
Venues for convergence and the dress code for the planned protest.
Tuface, who is now being seen as the 'poster boy' of the protest, has shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he has asked Nigerians where to converge for the protest at different parts of the country.
For those in Lagos, they are to meet at the National Stadium by 8am, while those in Abuja are expected to converge at the Unity Fountain by 9am for the procession.
He also wants Nigerians to wear "something green" as they press home their demands against the federal government at a time when the masses are perceived to be under serious suffering and deprivation.
Meanwhile, top Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has called on President Buhari to stand for his people or step aside.
During a chat on NAIJ.com Facebook Live show on Friday, February 3, the humour merchant noted that the protest is aimed at demanding answers from the government over different issues in the country including the overwhelming economic recession.
