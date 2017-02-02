Tuface insists protest must go on as planned, but there's something he wants Nigerians to do on Monday

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

03/02/2017
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

03/02/2017
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

03/02/2017

Tuface insists protest must go on as planned, but there's something he wants Nigerians to do on Monday

Tuface insists protest must go on as planned, but there's something he wants Nigerians to do on Monday File photo

The planned nationwide march to protest against the government of the day and the state of the nation scheduled for Monday, February 6, will go on as planned, NAIJ.com can authoritatively report.

This march gained nationwide attention when popular Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia, lent his voice to that of the Enough is Enough group which packaged the protest and several other celebrities have vowed to be present at different venues.

There had been plans by the police in Lagos state to stop the peaceful march against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, but a truce was reached on Friday, February 3, and the security operatives will now serve as back up for the people.

Venues for convergence and the dress code for the planned protest.

Tuface, who is now being seen as the 'poster boy' of the protest, has shared a picture on his Instagram handle, where he has asked Nigerians where to converge for the protest at different parts of the country.

For those in Lagos, they are to meet at the National Stadium by 8am, while those in Abuja are expected to converge at the Unity Fountain by 9am for the procession.

He also wants Nigerians to wear "something green" as they press home their demands against the federal government at a time when the masses are perceived to be under serious suffering and deprivation.

Meanwhile, top Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law has called on President Buhari to stand for his people or step aside.

During a chat on NAIJ.com Facebook Live show on Friday, February 3, the humour merchant noted that the protest is aimed at demanding answers from the government over different issues in the country including the overwhelming economic recession.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
