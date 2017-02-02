Labour leaders blast FG over Magu, Lawal

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Labour leaders blast FG over Magu, Lawal

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Johnbosco Agbakwuru 

Reacting, President of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Mr. Joe Ajaero, said: “If the President has re-forwarded the name of the EFCC acting chairman for confirmation after he was rejected by the Senate, and he has allegedly cleared the Secretary to the Government of the Federal, SGF, Mr. Babachir Lawal, of corruption, he may have his reasons.

“For the EFFC chairman, the President is not forcing the senate to confirm him.   He probably re-forwaded his name to the senate based on information at his disposal. The senate has a duty to equally look into it and take a position. If it maintains its earlier position, the senate should say so and make its finding public. Members should do their jobs with utmost patriotism, putting the interest of the nation above personal interest.”

Buhari should not use double standard—ASUU

On his part, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, told the Federal Government not to use double standard in the fight against corruption in the country.

According to him:   “Obviously, anybody that hears this kind of reaction from the president will think he is shielding public officers. We think there should not be double standard. Where prima facie case has been established, it is expected that the person should step aside.

“He said the senate didn’t give him fair hearing but Senator Shehu Sani said he was given opportunity to come and defend himself. My candid advise is that government should act in a way that will not water down public perception of its seriousness on anti corruption war. Government should not give impression that it has double standard; one for perceived enemies, the other one for those in government.”

Magu and Babachir

It’s wrong for Buhari to clear SGF—SSANU

Similarly, President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, Samson Chijioke Ugwoke, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged clearance of the Secretary to the Government of the Federal, SGF, over corruption allegations.

Ugwoke contended that it was not the responsibility of the presidency to investigate the SGF who is directly under him, rather the duty of the anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offence Commission, ICPC, and other   bodies to probe the allegations.

He said: “It is wrong for Buhari to come and say that the SGF has been cleared. There is no smoke without fire. He should tell us how he was cleared. People have been complaining that those working with the president are spared of the anti-corruption fight. There have been cases of corruption against some ministers around him, he says nothing and went ahead to send their names to the senate. To me, it is improper and it goes to show that the President is not serious with the fight against corruption.

“Look at what is happening in a university where a Vice Chancellor was accused of corruption with evidence and he was investigated, yet he is still in office. The President should come out clear and start with his own people and not his perceived enemies or those he feels are in the opposition party. This is an assumption people are having and the way he is handling the corruption fight shows he is not serious.

“See the case of Magu, see a very strong DSS report which investigated his past, life style as a police officer. A person living above his earning and living a flamboyant life, see the report of the senate which many feel was correct and see the position of the President on the matter.”

Buhari should restore confidence in his anti-corruption fight—ASUP

Also reacting, the President of Academic Staff a Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Yusuf Dutse, said President Buhari before his election in 2015, had promised not to spare anybody in his fight against corruption but the reverse appeared to be the case.

Dutse said the President should provide a level play ground where reports and issues are fairly treated, adding, “But when people are covered, the intention will be eroded.”

He claimed the senate committee had come up with its report that indicted the SGF and the president had also said that a committee was set up to look into the allegations and that it was proper to put the two reports side by side to know the veracity of the allegations.

According to him: “When President Buhari assumed office, he said he was not going to spare anybody. But today, it appears the corruption fight has been eroded. He should do more to restore the confidence that he is really fighting corruption.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 31 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 36 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 40 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 48 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 53 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 48 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 54 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 58 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

19 hours ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 3 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 28 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 32 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 38 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 42 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours 2 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 30/01/2017 08:14:00 Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers

Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers

Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some

0 Videos 09/01/2017 03:28:00 Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)

Fayose standing on a firefighter truck dishing out orders on how to stop the inferno (Video)

A video has emerged online of residents of Ekiti state praising Governor Ayo Fayose for helping them to stop a raging inferno in the state

0 Videos 23/01/2017 08:31:00 Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer

- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi

0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:57:00 Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him

Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him

- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has asked the Federal High Court to squash all charges against him - Nnamdi Kanu said the

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:42:00 Fani-Kayode said the federal government is set to attack churches with the new law

Fani-Kayode said the federal government is set to attack churches with the new law

- The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the new regulatory law on churches - The former minister said the new law was put

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:44:00 Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health

Only Nigerians doctor abandon patients and go on strike – Minister of Health

- Minister of State for Health has called on Nigerian doctors to desist from going on strike as a form of protest - He said it

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 29/01/2017 06:51:00 Ibinabo Fiberesima shares the cutest photo with her daughter as she turns 9

Ibinabo Fiberesima shares the cutest photo with her daughter as she turns 9

Ibinabo Fiberesima shared this sweet photo with her daughter as she turned 9.Writing of her child she had with movie director, Fred Amata, she wrote My

0 News 02/02/2017 12:23:00 Construction of vice president’s gatehouse costs N250m – Melaye

Construction of vice president’s gatehouse costs N250m – Melaye

Leke Baiyewu The Chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, on Thursday said the lawmakers could call for a review of the

0 News 01/02/2017 10:54:00 Donald Trump: Vatican expresses 'concern' on US President's wall, travel ban

Donald Trump: Vatican expresses 'concern' on US President's wall, travel ban

The Vatican on Wednesday voiced "concern" over President Donald Trump's executive orders to build a wall on the US-Mexican border and impose a travel ban

0 News 02/02/2017 22:25:00 Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

Benjamin Netanyahu: White House says new Israeli settlements 'may not be helpful'

The White House said building new Israeli settlements or expanding existing ones "may not be helpful" in securing Middle East peace. "While we don't believe the

0 News 30/01/2017 05:04:00 France’s Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe

France’s Iris Mittenaere crowned Miss Universe

France won its first Miss Universe crown in 64 years on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle where finalists spoke out on the refugee crisis and

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:22:00 Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:56:00 Tempted To Touch 2

Tempted To Touch 2

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu    

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:18:00 Dangerous Models

Dangerous Models

Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:24:00 My Son Will Never Marry You 3

My Son Will Never Marry You 3

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:45:00 Holy Drunkard 2

Holy Drunkard 2

Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love.  This Nigerian

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,