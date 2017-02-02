IGHALO: Exponent of Chinese football’s boom time

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

IGHALO: Exponent of Chinese football’s boom time

Changchun Yatai made Odion Ighalo the sixth-most expensive player in the history of the Chinese Super League late last month, as Watford  received 23.5 million euros for the player  who helped mastermind their return to the Premier League big time.

His new club had previously been modest with their transfer dealings, but took the plunge to ensure that their profile and reputation within football received a welcome boost.

Clubs such as Shanghai SIPG, Jiangsu Suning, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua, Hebei China Fortune and newly-promoted Tianjin Quanjian have been the teams to make the most headlines during the last year due to their signings.

They are backed by big business, except for Changchun Yatai, but Ighalo’s new club recently decided to steer themselves away from being financially prudent and take a big step forward in terms of being a sporting project. It must be remembered that their most expensive signing up until this point was Bolivian player Marcelo Moreno, who cost 2.5m euros two seasons ago.

Ighalo’s arrival is a statement from Changchun, who will be featuring in this season’s Super League after completing a great escape last term. With four games left to play, they needed six points for survival, but Lee Jang-Soo masterminded the miracle turn-around and achieved safety on the final day

Jang-Soo will be looking to get the same performance levels out of Ighalo as Quique Sanchez Flores did last season for Watford, when the Nigeria international was one of the revelations of the Premier League campaign and scored 14 goals in the first half of the season.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 31 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 36 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 40 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 48 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 53 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 48 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 54 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 58 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

19 hours ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 3 minutes ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 28 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 32 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 38 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 42 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours 2 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 24/01/2017 13:15:00 Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)

The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:20:00 A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)

A Nigerian man erected Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (photos)

- A Nigerian man has erected Dr Goodluck Jonathan's statue at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - Comrade Onyekachi Divine said he embarked on the

0 Videos 24/01/2017 06:05:00 Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram

Muslim women hail Army for routing out Boko Haram

- A Muslim women organisation has commended the Nigerian Army for crushing the Boko Haram - The group urged the federal government to find a lasting

0 Videos 02/02/2017 05:11:00 Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

0 Videos 21/01/2017 07:16:00 Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)

A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married

0 Videos 10/01/2017 11:53:00 [Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

[Video] Nigeria 10-01-2017: Nnamdi Kanu and Today's Other News Highlights

 This video highlights the top news updates in Nigeria as we saw it on Nigerian Bulletin on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017      Donald Trump Names Son-in-law As

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 10:41:00 Emir Sanusi: Ku dena haihuwan ʼƴaʼƴa kamar kayyayaki

Emir Sanusi: Ku dena haihuwan ʼƴaʼƴa kamar kayyayaki

Sarkin Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II ya roki yan Arewa su canza halayensu game da aure, da haihuwa. Sarki ya bayar da wannan shawara a lokacin

0 News 31/01/2017 13:46:00 Write your perfect CV – the best advice

Write your perfect CV – the best advice

Each of us begins to look for work sooner or later. It is natural that all people want to find work closer to the house

0 News 29/01/2017 09:08:00 May the same spirit that killed Yaradua, kill Buhari - Onitsha pastor

May the same spirit that killed Yaradua, kill Buhari - Onitsha pastor

In the wake of rumours circulating around about the fake death of Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, a young man has taken to social media to

0 News 01/02/2017 20:13:00 We spent bailout funds wisely, Ugwuanyi tells Senate

We spent bailout funds wisely, Ugwuanyi tells Senate

By Dennis Agbo ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has told the Nigeria Senate that the state judiciously utilized the N4.207 billion bailout fund his administration

0 News 02/02/2017 10:54:00 BREAKING: Film-maker, Seun Egbegbe, arrested for $60,000 fraud

BREAKING: Film-maker, Seun Egbegbe, arrested for $60,000 fraud

Afeez Hanafi The embattled film maker, Seun Egbegbe, is currently under detention at Area H, Ogudu, for allegedly defrauding some bureau de change operators of $60,000. This

0 News 01/02/2017 21:42:00 Fayose: Governor blasts FG over alleged plans to hold Dasuki’s trial in secret

Fayose: Governor blasts FG over alleged plans to hold Dasuki’s trial in secret

Governor Ayo Fayose has kicked against the alleged plan to hold the trial of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki in secret. Dasuki has

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 12/01/2017 11:57:00 Go Slow

Go Slow

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:37:00 Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Mercy Johnson The Area Girl

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:26:00 Mysterious Love

Mysterious Love

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:48:00 College Girls Are Back 2

College Girls Are Back 2

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:46:00 College Girls Are Back 3

College Girls Are Back 3

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:15:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3