We thought our victim made millions every day – Killers of Tin Can customs officer

Kunle Falayi

Few days to the last Christmas,a 33-year-old clearing and forwarding agent, Humphrey Aimodu, sat in a corner of a drinking joint in Ajegunle area of Lagos and thought about how broke he was.

With no money to feed his family during the Yuletide, an idea of how to make money fast struck his mind and he quickly set things in motion to implement it.

After he was tracked down and arrested by the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, Aimodu explained that the only way he thought he could make money was to organise a gang to rob a middle-aged Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Aliyu Adamu, attached to the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

Saturday PUNCH learnt that the body of Adamu was found with bullet wounds close to the port’s second gate on December 22, 2016 as he was reported to have been a victim of a random robbery attack at the time.

Adamu was said to be on his way home around 10pm that day when he was attacked.

An investigation later revealed that Adamu was murdered by a gang of robbers prompting the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team to launch a manhunt for the suspects.

Aimodu, along with other suspects, is now facing charges of robbery and murder of the late customs officer.

The suspects were said to have targeted a backpack Adamu always carried whenever he was leaving for home at the close of work.

According to the spokesperson for the Tin-Can Island Command of the NCS, Mr. Uche Ejieseme, the victim was on a motorcycle when he was double-crossed by his assailants.

There were indications that he might have had a scuffle with his assailants prior to being shot as they attempted to snatch his backpack.

In the details of an investigation into the officer’s death obtained by Saturday PUNCH, it was learnt that the IRT’s manhunt for the suspects got a break through the victim’s mobile phone.

A source told Saturday PUNCH that the deceased’s phone was tracked to Tolu area of Ajegunle, Lagos and found to be in possession of a suspect, Lucky Williams.

Upon his arrest, Williams immediately confessed that he was indeed part of the operation in which Adamu was killed.

His confession also led the police to Aimodu, the mastermind of the robbery, who admitted that he worked closely with the customs officer and knew his movement well.

Also arrested were four other suspects – Fayero Egbato, Bolaji Taiwo, Samuel Akinjoye and Abraham Lots.

Aimodu said in his statement that when he contracted the gang to attack Adamu, he did not intend for the customs officer to be killed.

He said he even instructed them not to take a gun to the operation.

Aimodu, a native of Edo State, said he only wanted to raise money to celebrate the last Yuletide with his family.

He said, “On December 20, 2016, I had a conversation with one of my colleagues, Edet Bassey, a clearing agent and I told him how broke I was. Business had been bad because dollar rate has affected the volume of importation.

“I told him I had no money to celebrate the Christmas with my family and he suggested we could rob ASC Adamu who was working at the second gate at the time.

“Adamu was the one checking and signing clearing documents.  He told me that the man normally made up to N8m every day. Edet said he had even been monitoring the officer for a long time.

“Edet also told me that he noticed that the man sometimes changed the huge sum of money he made at his post into dollars so that it would be easy for him to carry. We both agreed that we could not take part in the robbery because he knew us.”

Aimodu explained that they both concluded that it was better to contract a gang to undertake the robbery.

According to the suspect, he called one of his friends, whom he identified as Samson, an Ilaje man who lives in Ajegunle to help him organise a gang that could do the job.

Aimodu said, “I knew that he was connected to many bad boys operating around Tolu.  He then connected me to one Abraham Lots, whom he said could do the job.   By the evening of the next day, Lots had sent two of his boys to me. I took Lots’ boys to Adamu’s post and pointed him out to them so that they could identify him correctly when they decided to carry out the robbery.

“After some hours, they told us that they could carry out the operation but that they were not fully prepared. I told them not to use any gun for the robbery. Around 9pm on December 22, they called that they had carried out the robbery successfully and said I should meet them on a field at Tolu.

“When Edet and I got there, we saw the eight members of the gang who took part in the operation. They told us there was a gunshot and I asked why they shot the man.

“They told me that the man tried to struggle with them when they wanted to snatch the bag, they shot him in the leg.”

Saturday PUNCH learnt that when the gang opened Adamu’s bag, they only found N500,000 in it.

Aimodu explained that he took just N50,000 out of the money while the rest was shared between Edet and the gang.

The day following the robbery, news spread about Adamu’s murder. Sensing the coming trouble, Aimodu said he stopped going to work.

But on December 28, 2016, some of the gang members were arrested.

Aimodu said, “Samson called me and said some of the boys who carried out the robbery had been arrested by the police and he said I should not go to the port because the police would be looking for me.

“I went back home and moved my wife and children to Ibafo, Ogun State. That was where the police later arrested me. It was devil that led me into this. We only thought the officer made millions every day.”

One of the suspects, Akinjoye, a 36-year-old fisherman and a native of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, said he used to belong to a group of oil thieves who broke into pipelines for a living.

He said when he was contacted to take part in the robbery, he realised that they could not do it successfully without a gun.

Akinjoye said, “When the man who contracted us took us to the man, I discovered that we could not rob him with bare hands. The next day, Lucky brought one Bolaji, who had a gun. I was told to get a motorcycle for them, while Bolaji was told to also get a speed boat for our escape.

“I took the bike to a spot close to Adamu’s station. When he was coming out, one of the gang members, Humphrey saw him first and alerted me. I then signalled to Lucky, Bolaji, Ibro and Ochuko, who attacked the man.

“While I was making my way to the scene, I heard a gunshot. Till now, I still don’t know who shot the man among the boys.”

Another suspect, William, 29, a native of Cross River State, said when they tried to snatch the bag containing the money, the officer began to struggle with them.

According to him, some tried to snatch the bag while some held him down, yet, he struggled with them.

He said his comrade, Bolaji, who was the one holding the gun, shot the man in order to get him to release the bag.

“As soon as he was shot, I grabbed the bag and we all escaped through the waters to Tolu area of Ajegule. I also got N50,000 as my share,” he said.

The police have said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is complete.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

