Sex-starved housewife begs court to dissolve marriage

A 32-year-old housewife, Mrs. Jessica Buki, on Friday approached an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to dissolve her three-year-old marriage to Mr. Francis Justin.
Buki revealed that her husband failed in his conjugal obligations to her despite begging and appealing to him on several occasions.
She said her husband had abandoned her since October 2016.
She said, “He has failed to perform his duties as a man and has absconded. I was married to Justin in December 2013 in accordance with the laws and customs of my people. I want this court to dissolve this marriage because it has become obvious that he does not want to have anything to do with me.
“I am 32 years old and can no longer wait for him or stay without a man, so I demand that I should be separated officially so that I can have my family.
“My husband has denied me sex for three years despite my advances to him. Instead of granting my request, he will rather rebuke me. I was not getting the natural satisfaction required of a legal marriage as he has continued to avoid me since we got married.”
The presiding judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, adjourned the case till February 13, 2017 to give the couple more time to settle out of court.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: editor@punchng.com
Related Articles
Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today
Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed
Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today
Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,
BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria
Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)
Ayodele Fayose, the Ekiti state governor and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25,
Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally
- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the
Journalist in trouble for accusing Akwa Ibom state government of N250 million fraud
- A journalist, Nsibiet John was arraigned in court for exposing alleged corruption by Akwa Ibom state government - Mr John was accused of publishing a
How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees
- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
Most Read NewsView all posts
Goalkeeper Sent Off For Urinating During Match
Scottish junior goalkeeper Gary Whyte got more than he bargained for when he answered the call of nature during Shettleston's clash with Shotts Bon Accord.Ross
‘Trump can’t govern by tweets’
Australia on Friday was scrambling to come to terms with the realisation that decades as one of the closest of US allies may count for
President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court Seat
US President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch as the a Supreme Court Judge of the United States.49 year old Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme
PENGASSAN rejects NASS’ bid to amend NLNG Act
By Victor Ahiuma-Young PETROLEUM and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has rejected the proposed plan by the House of Representatives to amend the
Our experience’ll count against MFM, says Pillars’ Gyang
KANO Pillars forward Amos Gyang has said experience will make a huge difference in the top-flight clash at Mountain of Fire Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC.
Trump: US President is a neo-liberal nightmare,but part of his economic policy makes perfect sense - Albert Edwards
Albert Edwards, the über-bearish strategist at Societe Generale, thinks President Donald Trump may be on to something with his economic policies. "The Donald Administration might be
Most Watched Movies
Regina On A Revenge Mission 2
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Quest For Riches 8
Tobe whose eye was so blinded by his quest for wealth. His Anger and wrath took him to dangerous place where he even had to
Hour of Grace
Hour of Grace
Agony Of My Wife
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she
Post Your Comment below: >>