Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Reps clash with Anyim, ex-FCT minister over Abuja Centenary City

John Ameh, Kaduna

Members of the House of Representatives and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Anyim Pius Anyim, traded insults on Friday over the controversial multi-billion dollar Abuja Centenary City.

The immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Bala Mohammed, also clashed with the lawmakers, saying that they failed to accord him respect.

Anyim, who was also a President of the Senate, had initiated the project, a modern city covering 1,267 hectares of public land, under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The House Committee on FCT is investigating alleged “irregularities surrounding the centenary city project.”

The committee is chaired by a member of the All Progressives Congress from Benue State, Mr. Herman Hembe.

The committee’s target on Friday was to establish that a few individuals used their positions in government to short-change the public by acquiring the vast land.

However, tempers rose at the venue of the hearing after Anyim arrived and engaged lawmakers in a shouting contest.

First, he said no committee of the National Assembly other than the Clerk to the National Assembly had powers to invite him to any hearing.

The members listened in amazement as Anyim continued, “It is unacceptable for the clerk (of the committee) to invite me. In fact, even you (Hembe) cannot sign any communication inviting me. It is the CNA that should sign such a letter to me.

“Second, on the hearing today, I am appearing before you as a former Chairman of the National Assembly and a former Senate President. Accordingly, I am leading a delegation of the Centenary City along with the managing director.

“General Abdulsami (Abubakar), as the Chairman of the Board of Centenary City, asked me to tell you of his inability to make it, but that he would appear at any other time you wish.”

The former SGF added that since the Senate had earlier investigated the project, the House could refer to the Senate’s report.

But the House of Representatives members were angered when Anyim added that Hembe was fighting him because he (Anyim) refused to sack a former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ms. Arunmah Oteh.

Hembe and Oteh had had a long-drawn battle in 2011 when the latter accused him of demanding about N30m bribe from her during a capital market investigation by the House.

“I refused to sack the former SEC DG as you demanded. So, this is an opportunity to get back at me,” Anyim stated.

At this juncture, the lawmakers began to shout at Anyim, “Who do you think you are? Will you shut up? Who is above the National Assembly? There are constitutional powers under Sections 88/89 of the 1999 Constitution.”

Hembe also replied the former Senate President, saying, “As a former President of the Senate and SGF, as far as this hearing is concerned, I am the chairman here, and I won’t allow you to usurp my powers.”

The Chairman, House Committee on Interior, Mr. Jagaba Adams-Jagaba, also shouted at Anyim, “We invited you here as a former SGF and not as a former Senate President; so listen to us and address the issue.”

But Anyim shouted back, “You (Hembe) have been trying to do this public hearing since last year.

“You have been postponing the hearing because you have been asking the MD to see you privately.

“Mr. Chairman (Hembe) is biased on this matter and there is no guarantee that we will get justice.

“Mr. Chairman should excuse himself and hand over to his deputy because we don’t expect a fair hearing from you.”

Apart from the clash between the House of Representatives members and Anyim, another row also ensued between Hembe and a former FCT minister, Mohammed, under whose watch the city project was initiated.

Mohammed said Hembe showed “utter” disrespect for him as a former minister.

“I want to make an observation, otherwise I will walk out. You didn’t recognise me as a former minister and senator. You recognised everybody, but failed to recognise me,” he said.

However, Mohammed later spoke, defending the centenary city project and explained that a lot of negotiations were held before the government gave the approval.

After all the drama, the lawmakers pointed out some loopholes in the terms of the Abuja land-swap policy which was used for the centenary city.

For instance, they established that both the Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy for the project were issued 24 hours apiece, “as against the provision that it will be awarded in phases.”

Investors in the project also failed to pay a N350m “commitment” fee.

Another lapse was that while the original agreement authorised by Jonathan approved a 48-month completion period for the project, it was later altered to read “60 months to 120 months” without recourse to him.

The agreement also showed that should the investors fail to meet the key conditions within 180 days of starting the processing, the agreement was “deemed terminated by both parties.”

The committee also named two individuals as the real owners of the Centenary City, Mr. Paul Oki and Mrs. Bona Ozobia.

The duo floated two companies, Basic Start Limited, and Company First Limited, which have only 10,000 shareholding each.

They are said to be the only directors of the companies and own the controversial city.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

