Nigerians insist Seun Egbegbe is under a spell

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

read more 03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00


Worth Reading

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

read more 03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

read more 03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

read more 03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Nigerians insist Seun Egbegbe is under a spell

Shortly after news broke on the blogosphere that film maker, Seun Egbegbe, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a bureau de change operator of $60,000, online commenters were quick to flood various blogs airing their opinion on the issue. Many of them insisted that the filmmaker must be under a “spell.”

Egbegbe was re-arrested six days to his appearance before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court over a case of theft he allegedly committed in Computer Village (Lagos) on November 22, 2016, when he reportedly stole nine iPhones. An online commenter, Tundebrown Ademuyiwa, urged people to pray for the man. “Someone has cursed this guy, he needs original prayers,” he said. Another commenter simply identified as Tex king believes that the filmmaker was cursed by a woman.

“I believe this is not ordinary. First it was the issue of trying to steal iPhone and now this. One babe don go village swear for this guy. I’m very sure,” King said.

An anonymous commentator was of the opinion that a pastor could help his situation and speedily advised that he visits popular pastor, T.B Joshua for deliverance.

“I think this guy’s problem is more spiritual than physical. Whoever knows him should tell him to visit T.B Joshua,” he said.

 Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

14 hours 29 minutes ago
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

14 hours 34 minutes ago
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

14 hours 38 minutes ago
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

17 hours 46 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

17 hours 51 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

18 hours 46 minutes ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

18 hours 52 minutes ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

18 hours 56 minutes ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

18 hours 58 minutes ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

19 hours 1 minute ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 hours 26 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

20 hours 30 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

20 hours 36 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

20 hours 40 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

21 hours ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

02/02/2017 13:24:00
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

02/02/2017 13:20:00
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 04/02/2017 02:41:00 Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Daily Horoscope, February 2, 2017: What your zodiac sign says today

Aries You are feeling attached to your possessions today and you might not be willing to lend something out to someone. You may also feel pushed

0 News 04/02/2017 03:01:00 Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole. LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4,

0 News 04/02/2017 03:00:00 BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

BREAKING: Ibori arrives Nigeria

Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 26/01/2017 07:22:00 How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness

How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how former chief of air staff Adesola Amosu allegedly laundered N21billion - The case was brought

0 Videos 02/02/2017 04:23:00 Acting President Osinbajo makes another crucial decision in Buhari's absence

Acting President Osinbajo makes another crucial decision in Buhari's absence

Following the need to provide affordable prices of food across the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has constituted a Presidential Task Force. The acting president Yemi

0 Videos 25/01/2017 06:22:00 Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video

Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym

0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:54:00 This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only

0 Videos 20/01/2017 06:18:00 Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

Medical Video: Here Is What Eating Pork Does Inside Your Body!!

The consumption of pork is forbidden in many countries and one of the great reasons is because it’s considered as “unclean”. Do you need any

0 Videos 11/01/2017 05:21:00 Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

Probe of govt officials: Buhari, AGF hold closed-door meeting

The report on allegations of fraud against some top government officials by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is ready, Daily Trust

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 21:04:00 Ese Oruru: Again, judge’s absence stalls Yunusa’s trial

Ese Oruru: Again, judge’s absence stalls Yunusa’s trial

The absence of Justice Ajiya Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court, yesterday, again stalled the trial of Yunusa Dahiru, who allegedly abducted Ese Oruru in

0 News 30/01/2017 12:27:00 Abuja based philanthropist donates food items to over 1000 widows & orphans

Abuja based philanthropist donates food items to over 1000 widows & orphans

In his bid to help the downtrodden of the society, CEO of Stanel Oil, Stanley Uzochukwu donated several food and household items to several widows

0 News 03/02/2017 07:27:00 Trump threatens Iran over missiles

Trump threatens Iran over missiles

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran over its ballistic missile test that violated a UN Security Council resolution. Trump, in his tweets on Thursday, said

0 News 03/02/2017 10:40:00 APC Musicians Forum to stay away from 2face planned protest

APC Musicians Forum to stay away from 2face planned protest

Kaduna – The APC Northern Musicians Forum on Friday said it would not participate in the planned protest by Nigerian music icon, Tuface Idibia, over

0 News 31/01/2017 13:48:00 What are University of Ibadan postgraduate school fees?

What are University of Ibadan postgraduate school fees?

Nowadays, the topic of postgraduate schools is very popular. People are willing to study and get the proper quality education. In this article, we will

0 News 31/01/2017 14:54:00 UK Parliament Wants Trump's Visit Cancelled, Compares US President to Hitler

UK Parliament Wants Trump's Visit Cancelled, Compares US President to Hitler

President Donald Trump's planned state visit to the United Kingdom has become the subject if heated discussion in parliament.Members of the UK parliament are calling

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:40:00 Lazy Men 2

Lazy Men 2

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:46:00 College Girls Are Back 3

College Girls Are Back 3

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:29:00 Love On Trial

Love On Trial

Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:51:00 Jenifa The Tomato Seller

Jenifa The Tomato Seller

A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:56:00 Widows War 3

Widows War 3

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:27:00 African Magic 2

African Magic 2

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that