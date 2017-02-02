Nigerians insist Seun Egbegbe is under a spell

Shortly after news broke on the blogosphere that film maker, Seun Egbegbe, was arrested for allegedly defrauding a bureau de change operator of $60,000, online commenters were quick to flood various blogs airing their opinion on the issue. Many of them insisted that the filmmaker must be under a “spell.”
Egbegbe was re-arrested six days to his appearance before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court over a case of theft he allegedly committed in Computer Village (Lagos) on November 22, 2016, when he reportedly stole nine iPhones. An online commenter, Tundebrown Ademuyiwa, urged people to pray for the man. “Someone has cursed this guy, he needs original prayers,” he said. Another commenter simply identified as Tex king believes that the filmmaker was cursed by a woman.
“I believe this is not ordinary. First it was the issue of trying to steal iPhone and now this. One babe don go village swear for this guy. I’m very sure,” King said.
An anonymous commentator was of the opinion that a pastor could help his situation and speedily advised that he visits popular pastor, T.B Joshua for deliverance.
“I think this guy’s problem is more spiritual than physical. Whoever knows him should tell him to visit T.B Joshua,” he said.
Post Your Comment below: >>