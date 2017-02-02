Masturbation shuts away your “original!”

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Naira steadies against dollar, crashes against Pound

The Naira on Friday, February 3, continued to extend its stability against the dollar at the parallel market. According to one of Bureau De Change sources,

03/02/2017 08:30:00
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017 13:24:00


Mermaids escorted away after clash at Mermania 2017

Security had to escort one of the Mermania 2017 participants after a confrontation

03/02/2017 12:55:00
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

03/02/2017 12:50:00
Dancer Collapses And Dies In Middle Of Stage Performance With His Teacher. Photos

A dancer collapsed and died on stage in front of an audience who had no idea it wasn't part of the act. The man, named

03/02/2017 12:46:00
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

03/02/2017 09:38:00

Africa

Masturbation shuts away your “original!”

Dear madam Temilolu,

I believe GIRLSCLUB is a forum for children, teenagers and youths. Married men and women should find another forum.

Mrs. M.U.

Dear Temilolu,

Subsequent to your article on page 37 of the Punch newspaper, January 21, 2017, I want to appreciate your wise response. However, I don’t think you have answered the questions asked by Mrs. A and Mr. Richard. These are real life scenarios. How will a full grown married man/woman with normal libido simply abstain and not have a means of outlet to his urge? Let’s assume some men/women could, we are not all the same in strength and resoluteness. I want you to suggest practical substitute to masturbation. For example, can a man take a second wife? What about sex toys?

Asides these admonitions on abstinence and control and fear of God, it would be nice to read about practicable solutions.

Mr. Mudashiru

 Dear Mrs. M.U.,

Many thanks for your observation. Indeed this forum is specifically for the female youth and children. But over time, I’ve come to discover men and women, young and old of every social strata have been benefiting from my articles and sending appreciative text messages on how they were positively affected. The girls initiated this topic of discussion which I had ignored for years as they had constantly bombarded me with getting help out of the terrible addiction. I think it’s only fair I also attend to the needs of the married and wise too because in so doing, the younger ones can be exposed to the dangers of masturbation on time and set their mind against it. What do you think? We’ll round it off next weekend though. May God bless you ma.

 Dear Mr. Mudashiru,

I appreciate your thoughts; however, I wouldn’t be able to give practical solutions to masturbation outside recommendations of the Holy Bible which is our manual in Girls Club. I know quite well that it’s very difficult for so many people to resist their sexual urge and because a lot of lives have been destroyed because of uncontrollable libido, one of the things we hope to achieve in Girls Club is to teach girls self-control and also get them acquainted with their spirituality right from their impressionable years so they can have dominion over their flesh and live the best life possible.

Every human is bound to get physically tired and not be in the mood for sexual intercourse sometimes. However, when the bible says husband and wife should not deny themselves each other’s body, Mrs. A should try and work her way round it. True, she’s not a machine that can be controlled and used at will but married couples who love each other and who are committed children of God ALWAYS have a super solution to their marital challenges.

As for Mr. Richard, he may have grown up not having control over his libido and right now finds it very difficult to control his urge when his wife is not by his side and feels he’s better off masturbating than sleeping with a strange woman. He has a choice and that choice would be determined by his priorities in life. If he feels he’d rather satisfy his flesh and enjoy himself the wrong way- a way which affects his spirituality which is what ultimately determines his well-being and failure or success in life than fire up his spirit, be spiritually intelligent and live a supernatural life of ease and speed, then so be it. He’ll live to face the consequences. It’s as simple as that. There’s a Yoruba adage “ko si ‘reje nnu foto, bi o ba se joko, l’o ma b’ara e!” (Girls, you may ask your Yoruba teacher to translate that when you get to school on Monday.) God bless you sir!

My darling, precious, glorious, dignified, world-famous and heavenly celebrated Nigerian sisters,

In the last few weeks, I’ve been writing on the need to purify your heart as the first step to stop masturbating, I only hope the social media won’t make it difficult for you to get that heart purified. If you ever get into the destructive habit of masturbating, you may not be able to get out of it for many years and I tell you for those years, the real you won’t be existing/operating. A gentleman wrote to me in pain saying he’s been masturbating for 17 years and even after getting married in the last seven years, he can’t stop. Asides his wife bearing the brunt, I’m convinced he’s been lost in the last 17 years. I imagine the tons of information he has missed and the favourable events that have passed his destiny by because of his spiritual dullness due to masturbation. His original must be nowhere to be found. How I hate the devil! I keep telling you what has been designed to make you shine now may never come up again if you miss it now. We all have a time-table set up for our lives. You need to learn to subdue your flesh and be in control of your destiny. Beware, be wise!

To be continued.

I invite you to be my friend on facebook –TEMILOLU OKEOWO (not Temilolu okeowo girls club).

Scam Alert: Temilolu okeowo girls club is a fake facebook account. Please do not like it or reply anybody seeking for financial help through any page using my name. Thank you!

Are you still engaging in pre-marital sex? Each act devalues you! Your wonders are waiting to start. God is waiting for you to become a Secondary virgin! You are most welcome on board the chastity campaign train and Girls Club is open for all girls and ladies. Please text your name, age, school or occupation and State of domicile to 07086620576.

